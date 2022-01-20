Two Arrested In Erie County After Posting Deer Photos

Snow is nothing new here in New York, but you don't always see messages in the snow. If you do, it could have quite a dangerous and ominous meaning. A woman named Jade shared a video on TikTok of a scary message written in the snow on top of her garbage can. The message simply said "1F." After taking it to the social media platform to find out what it means, many of her followers warned her that it means "Single Female." They also told Jade that it may very well mean that she is the target of a gang or robbers. Many people said that someone was possibly in her neighborhood watching her and scouting her house to prepare for criminal activity. In another video that she posted to TikTok, Jade suspected it could have been one of her neighbors, as she said they were very "sketchy." In other videos, you can see police cars in front of the house of those same neighbors.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO