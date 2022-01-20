ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Two Arrested In Erie County After Posting Deer Photos

By Clay Moden
 5 days ago
The deer season here in Western New York has recently ended but it will likely be the last for two "hunters" who were arrested. According to reports, the two illegally shot large bucks and posted the photos on social media. The investigation began on Dec. 6, 2021, when ECO...

Kris
5d ago

Unfortunately, these were the ones who got caught. Plenty of people hunt illegally all year round in areas they should not be hunting. Nobody can hear bow.

