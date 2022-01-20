ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downing Street accused of intimidation and blackmail towards MPs supporting a vote of no confidence

By UK Newsroom
 5 days ago
A senior Conservative MP has urged Tory backbenchers facing “intimidation” over their support for a no confidence motion in Boris Johnson to report it to the police.

William Wragg, chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said he has received reports of conduct amounting to “blackmail”,

He said they include “members of staff at 10 Downing Street, special advisers, government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister”.

“The intimidation of a Member of Parliament is a serious matter. Reports of which I am aware would seem to constitute blackmail,” he said at the start of a committee hearing.

“As such it would be my general advice to colleagues to report these matters to the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Commissioner of Metropolitan Police.”

Mr Wragg is one of a handful of Tory MPs to have said publicly they have submitted a letter to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady calling for a no-confidence vote.

Speaking as the committee prepared to take evidence from the Cabinet Office minister Stephen Barclay, he said the conduct of the Government whips office threatening to withdraw public funding from MPs’ constituencies may have breached the Ministerial Code.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said there must be a full investigation of Mr Wragg’s claims.

“These are grave and shocking accusations of bullying, blackmail, and misuse of public money and must be investigated thoroughly,” she said.

“The idea that areas of our country will be starved of funding because their MPs don’t fall into line to prop up this failing Prime Minister is disgusting. “

newschain

Johnson to face MPs as threat of no confidence vote looms

Boris Johnson is set to face an increasingly angry chorus of his own MPs amid reports the 54 letters which would launch a no confidence vote in the PM could be received on Wednesday. Reports on Tuesday night suggested MPs furious at the Prime Minister’s handling of the partygate scandal...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s resignation inevitable, says Scottish Tory chief whip

The resignation of the Prime Minister as a result of the parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown is “an inevitability”, the Scottish Conservative chief whip has said.Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson as the investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray into a number of gatherings continues, with her findings reportedly set to be published this week.But regardless of the outcome of the investigation, Stephen Kerr said it will likely spell the end of Mr Johnson’s tenure in Number 10.When asked if the Prime Minister can survive, the Tory MSP said: “No.”He told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show:...
POLITICS
The Independent

Senior Tory accuses ministers of ‘blackmail’ against rebel MPs plotting to topple Boris Johnson

A senior Conservative MP has accused ministers of breaching the ministerial code by making threats to rebel colleagues who are considering trying to topple Boris Johnson.William Wragg urged the MPs to go the police, saying: “The reports of which I’m aware would seem to constitute blackmail.”The sensational accusation comes after some MPs considering submitting letters demanding a vote of no confidence in the prime minister reported receiving threats.They were said to include pulling investment from their constituencies – even in target ‘Red Wall’ seats – or them losing out in boundary shake-ups.Mr Wragg, the chair of the public administration...
POLITICS
Indy100

What drinks would Conservative MPs bring to a Downing Street BYOB party?

Yesterday it was revealed that a senior civil servant organised a drinks party in the Downing Street garden while the rest of the country endured strict lockdown rules. A leaked email obtained by ITV News was sent by Boris Johnson’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds to more than 100 employees in May 2020 at a time in which people could only meet one on one outside.
POLITICS
BBC

Downing Street party: Conservative MPs demand answers from Boris Johnson

Conservative and opposition MPs are demanding answers from Boris Johnson over whether he attended a drinks event in the No 10 garden during lockdown. Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said that if he was there, and he lied about it, his position is "untenable". And Tory MPs have been expressing...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Scotland Yard to meet with William Wragg over Downing Street blackmail claims

Scotland Yard will meet with a leading rebel Conservative to discuss claims of threats and blackmail of backbenchers by government whips early next week, The Telegraph can disclose. A detective from the Metropolitan Police will meet with William Wragg, a senior Tory MP who first raised the concerns, to discuss...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson no-confidence vote ‘when not if’, says senior Tory as rebel MPs send in letters

A no-confidence vote in Boris Johnson is now a matter of “when” rather than “if” after a dramatic shift in mindset among Conservative backbenchers, former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has said.The Tory peer’s remarks come as reports indicate that around 12 MPs from the party’s 2019 election intake sent letters of no-confidence to 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady on Wednesday morning.Meanwhile a new poll found that the Tories would currently lose all but three of 45 so-called red wall seats if a survey results were repeated at a general election.“They’ve moved their mindset now from if to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sue Gray report: When will she publish findings of Downing Street party probe?

Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance as Tory MPs await the findings of a inquiry by Sue Gray into Downing Street parties during Covid restrictions.The investigation into the gatherings reportedly obtained an email last week showing that an aide to the PM was warned that the now infamous garden bash of 20 May 2020 was against the rules.The email, and reports of at least 12 other alleged rule-breaking parties, are being investigated internally by a senior civil servant Ms Gray, who has been tasked with establishing the facts of what happened at each.The Daily Telegraph reported on Monday...
POLITICS
austinnews.net

British government accused of blackmailing PM's opponents

Tory MP William Wragg claims the government is using intimidation for support for Boris Johnson. In a statement before a committee meeting on Thursday, Tory MP William Wragg said that lawmakers were coming under increasing pressure from the government, with the assumed objective of avoiding a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
U.K.
The Independent

No Downing Street investigation into blackmail claims, despite minister’s call for probe

Downing Street is refusing to conduct an inquiry into allegations of intimidation and blackmail by government whips, despite a cabinet minister’s call for an investigation.Asked repeatedly at a Westminster media briefing on Friday whether No 10 was looking into allegations from senior Tory William Wragg, a Downing Street spokesperson said only that evidence would be considered “if it comes forward”.No 10’s refusal to mount an inquiry may encourage rebel Tories to publish evidence which they have been gathering of what they regard as unacceptable behaviour by whips.One of those involved in discussions among Red Wall MPs who entered parliament...
POLITICS
The Independent

Corbyn disappointed after ruling body votes not to reinstate him as Labour MP

Former opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has said it is “disappointing” that Labour’s ruling body voted down an attempt to restore him as a party MP.Left-wing members of Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) engineered a motion to have the parliamentary whip reinstated to the former party leader, but they confirmed it was voted down.Mr Corbyn, who has been sitting as an independent MP since October 2020, thanked his supporters as he reacted to the result.“Today’s NEC vote and Keir Starmer’s ongoing decision to bar me from sitting as a Labour MP is disappointing,” he tweeted.Today’s NEC vote and Keir Starmer’s ongoing...
POLITICS
BBC

Downing Street party: Tory MPs send angry message to Boris Johnson

It's a new year in Parliament. But things feel rather familiar. The government had hoped the Christmas break would mean the anger over allegations of rule-breaking in Downing Street would fade into the background. The events of the past 48 hours have made that impossible. "We thought things would get...
POLITICS
The Independent

Raab says there will be no inquiry into Tory MP’s ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said there will be no “specific investigation” into a claim by a Tory MP that she was told she had been fired as a minister due to concerns about her “Muslimness”Nusrat Ghani said she was informed by a Government whip that her faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable” when she lost her job as a transport minister in 2020.The claim was strongly denied by Chief Whip Mark Spencer who said her comments in an interview with The Sunday Times were “defamatory”.In a statement, a No 10 spokesman said Boris Johnson had met Ms Ghani after...
POLITICS
The Independent

Minister defends national insurance hike as Tory calls grow for it to be scrapped

A Cabinet minister has appeared to dismiss the suggestion of delaying a planned national insurance hike as the move faces mounting opposition.Senior Conservatives, including former Brexit secretary David Davis have called for the proposed increase of 1.25 percentage points to be scrapped in the face of cost of living pressures.Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg is understood to have called for the move – which is designed to pay for long-term social care reforms – to be abandoned, while former Brexit tsar Lord Frost quit his role at the tail end of last year in protest at Government tax increases.I don’t...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to guarantee national insurance hike will go ahead

Boris Johnson today refused to guarantee that the government’s planned national insurance hike would go ahead in April, fuelling speculation that he might cave in to pressure from his own MPs to ditch the tax rise.The prime minister’s official spokesperson told reporters that Mr Johnson and his cabinet remain committed to the increase of 1.25 per cent in contributions from both employees and employers.But asked eight times during a TV interview whether he could confirm that the NI rise would take place as planned, the PM repeatedly dodged the question, saying only that the government needs to raise money...
POLITICS
