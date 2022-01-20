Macedon pedestrian struck by SUV in Finger Lakes Gaming parking lot

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on a car vs. pedestrian crash that happened on Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a news release, deputies were called along with Victor Farmington Ambulance to the Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack on Route 96 for a personal injury crash.

Deputies say Joseph Reyes, 50, of Geneva was traveling south through the parking lot of the casino in an SUV when he struck Chester Barnhart, 79, of Macedon.

Barnhart fell to the ground and hit his head, according to the news release.

The 79-year-old is expected to make a full-recovery. No damage was sustained to Reyes’ vehicle, and no charges were filed.

