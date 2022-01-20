Massachusetts AG Maura Healey running for governor

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced she is running for governor Thursday morning with a new website and video declaring her candidacy.

“I’ve stood with you as the people’s lawyer, and now I’m running to be your governor. To bring us together and come back stronger than ever,” Healey said in her campaign video.

Among the issues that Healey highlights include: Getting the economy back on track, making child care more affordable, modernizing schools so every child learns in a safe and sustainable environment, and addressing the climate crisis.

“And because too many have waited too long, together we’ll bring justice and equality to everyone,” Healey said.

Healey, 50, was first elected Attorney General in 2014 and will be considered by many to be the early frontrunner in the race for governor.

She joins three other candidates seeking the job: Democrats Sonia Chang-Diaz and Danielle Allen, and Republican Geoff Diehl.

“I believe in Massachusetts, and I believe in our people,” Healey said.

Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced last month they will not seek re-election .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.