ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

1 dead, 1 injured in North Park crash

By Melissa Espana
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JPwde_0dqkDeAp00

CHICAGO — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a crash in the city’s North Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said the driver of Hyundai was driving on the 4000 block of West Peterson Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday when the driver lost control of the vehicle while speeding and then struck a tree.

The man, who was driving, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman, 33, was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported. Police are investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Woman, 81, dead after Avalon Park house fire

CHICAGO — An 81-year-old woman was killed in a house fire in Avalon Park. Officials said flames broke out at a home on the 8200 block of South Cornell Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. The woman was taken out of the home with severe burns, police said. The fire department took her to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

LaPorte County boy dies after semi-truck hits van

WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — A 10-year-old boy has died and four other people were injured after the van they were in collided with a semitractor-trailer in northern Indiana. The LaPorte County sheriff’s office said Saturday that the boy died from the crash in Wanatah a day earlier. Investigators said a 2014 Volvo semitractor hit a […]
WANATAH, IN
WGN News

ISP trooper among 2 found dead on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A trooper with the Illinois State Police was among two people found shot to death Monday afternoon in a car on the Far South Side. The trooper, later identified at Antonio Alvarez, 30, was found dead with a gunshot to his head near the intersection of East 110th Street and Avenue E. A […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Accidents
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Evanston, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Indiana man pleads guilty in shooting at West Side VA hospital

CHICAGO (AP) — An Indianapolis man accused of opening fire at a Chicago veterans hospital in 2019 pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge. Bernard Harvey Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of an assault rifle. He now faces a likely prison sentence of three to five years, according to lawyers in the case. A […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

6 found dead inside Milwaukee home; homicide investigation underway

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Six people have been found dead in a Milwaukee home in what police are investigating as multiple homicides. Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo said during a news conference that officers responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to assist with a welfare check at the residence where five men and one woman were […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGN News

2nd NYPD officer dies days after Harlem shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer gravely wounded in a Harlem shooting that took his partner’s life last week has also died of his injuries, police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Tuesday. Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, entered the police academy in October 2018 and was assigned to Harlem’s 32nd precinct since November […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Park#Traffic Accident#St Francis Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Shooting victims’ families call for peace amid gun violence in Chicago

CHICAGO — The family members of several shooting victims and a state lawmaker are calling for peace amid the gun violence in Chicago. The heartbreak is immense for family members when anyone is senselessly killed, but it hits different when a young child is murdered. Many of the families who joined state representative La Shawn […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Bitter cold wind chills with temps in low teens across Chicago

CHICAGO — Dangerously cold conditions are settling in the Chicago area. Sunny conditions Tuesday and morning wind chills of -5 to -20. Winds: WNW 10-15 G20. High: 12. Mainly clear tonight and wind chills -10 to -25. Winds: WNW 5-10. Low: -6. Normal high this time of year is around 31 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Accidents
WGN News

Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights accused the men Monday of standing by as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin “slowly killed George Floyd right in front of them.” One defense attorney countered that Chauvin called “all of the shots” as the senior officer at […]
SAINT PAUL, MN
WGN News

‘Dreadhead Cowboy’ pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge

CHICAGO (AP) — A man known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy” has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty in connection with a rush-hour horseback ride he took along Chicago’s Dan Ryan Expressway in 2020. Adam Hollingsworth pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated animal cruelty and was sentenced to a year in prison by a Cook County judge, court […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy