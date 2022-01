The Bridgewater men’s basketball team won its second consecutive game Saturday with a home victory over Randolph, 84-70. BC is now 6-8 overall and 2-4 in the ODAC. The Eagles led 36-31 at halftime before the WildCats rallied and tied the game at 42 with 14 minutes left in the second half. Bridgewater then took control of the game and never trailed again.

BRIDGEWATER, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO