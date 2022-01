Former residents of the Twin Parks North West apartment building are still picking up the pieces after an unspeakable tragedy shook up the Bronx. Less than ten days into the new year, a malfunctioning space heater reportedly burst into flames and caused smoke to spread throughout the building. As residents of the apartment building attempted to escape the fire, the Associated Press reports that some safety doors did not operate properly and several people began to succumb to smoke inhalation. Ultimately, 17 people, including eight children, were pronounced dead as New York Firefighters attempted to gain control of the situation.

BRONX, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO