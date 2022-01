This is my first time using any sort of 3d model editing software, so it isn’t perfect but it gets the job done! I wanted to edit the Deathclaw skull so it could be used as a mask for a raider costume. With the size of these obj models i printed them at 175% size so that they would fit my head (may need to be bigger or smaller depending on your head size). I also printed it at 2% infill so it would be light enough to be comfortable on my head. I also separated the mandibles into a left and right side so they can be worn as a neck piece (files included).

DESIGN ・ 5 DAYS AGO