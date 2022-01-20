ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

NASDAQ Enters Correction Territory

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street ends lower again but China rate cut calms nerves. US yields pull back, knocking the wind out of the dollar. Gold hits two-month high, ECB minutes and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) earnings eyed. Mood improves, slightly. It has been a stormy week for global financial markets, with riskier assets...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Interest Rates#Russia#Equity Markets#Ecb#Nflx#Us Treasury#Fed
WBEN 930AM

Stock market has wild swing to start week

It was a wild swing to start the week on Wall Street Monday. At midday, the Dow was down more than 1,000 points. It ended the day with a 99 point gain. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 had similar swings, ending in positive territory.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
China
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Continues Slide Into Correction Territory; Ukraine Tensions, Fed Concerns Weigh On Investors

Stock market indexes continued to fall deeper into correction territory, with all major indexes dropping more than 2% in early-afternoon trading, although they came off session lows. Geopolitical turmoil, earnings releases and this week's Fed meeting all weighed on investors' minds. The Nasdaq composite plunged 2.9%; the S&P 500 lost...
STOCKS
NBC News

U.S. stock indexes rebound from new lows after briefly sinking into correction territory

The S&P 500 swung back toward positive territory near the end of the trading session on Monday after a brief but precipitous dive into correction territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day in the green — up 99.13 points, or about 0.3% — at 34,364.50. That's the first gain for the index in a week. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.6%, closing Monday's session at 13,855.13. And the S&P 500 climbed 0.3%, resting at 4,410.13 for the day.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): NASDAQ enters corrective phase as stocks remain on edge

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 20:. Equity markets were attempting some form of dead cat bounce this morning as Europe opened in the green, but even that weak attempt has been swept aside by bears now. It has been a while since bears were allowed out, so it would be mean to beat them back just yet. They are certainly in charge of the NASDAQ as it enters a corrective phase now, defined by a drop of 10% from the high.
STOCKS
740thefan.com

Nasdaq confirms fourth correction since pandemic hit

(Reuters) – The Nasdaq’s loss on Wednesday left it down nearly 11% from its November record high close, marking the fourth time in the nearly two years since the coronavirus pandemic shook global markets that the tech-heavy index has found itself in a correction. The index of over...
STOCKS
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices. Fears of tighter Fed policy have gripped Wall Street in recent sessions, which saw indices decline throughout last week and end with slight gains in Monday's trading after a session in which indices sank deep into negative territory before rebounding. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all again in the red in Tuesday morning trading, as investors digested a lower global growth forecast from the IMF while waiting for the latest from the Fed.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy