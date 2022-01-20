NASDAQ Enters Correction Territory

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 20:. Equity markets were attempting some form of dead cat bounce this morning as Europe opened in the green, but even that weak attempt has been swept aside by bears now. It has been a while since bears were allowed out, so it would be mean to beat them back just yet. They are certainly in charge of the NASDAQ as it enters a corrective phase now, defined by a drop of 10% from the high.

