ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Delvaux Debuts ‘Beijing Stories’ to Celebrate 10 Years Milestone in China

By Tianwei Zhang
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35P8bj_0dqk8jj200

Click here to read the full article.

Delvaux will release the short film “Beijing Stories” as a part of the brand’s City Series on Thursday to celebrate its 10 years milestone in the Chinese market.

This film, directed by emerging filmmaker Mai Zi, follows acclaimed Chinese actresses Yong Mei, Liu Shishi and Wen Qi as they explore the spirit and charm of the Chinese capital through their own perspectives from three different generations. They visit historic sites like the Drum Tower, the Temple of Wisdom and the modern China World Mall.

More from WWD

Mai said she wants to portray how traditional and modern Beijing are interwoven with this film.

“In this respect, Delvaux is very similar to Beijing. With the coming of Chinese New Year, Delvaux and I hope to pay homage to heritage and transmission with this film,” she added.

Jean-Marc Loubier, chief executive office of Delvaux, who returned to Delvaux after Richemont’s acquisition, said regarding the short film that “Delvaux strolls the world and loves to connect cool and brilliant women. It is about them and the city where they live in, Beijing this time.

“They enjoy sharing their intimate links with the city as an invitation to come and enjoy its inner beauty and its beat,” he added.

Yong is the first Mainland China actress to have won the Silver Bear Award for Best Actress at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival in 2019.

Liu is one of the most popular TV stars in China. She is best known for her appearances in period dramas such as “Scarlet Heart” and “The Imperial Doctress.”

Wen is the youngest recipient of the Best Supporting Actress award in the Golden Horse Awards history. She took home the honor at the age of 14 in 2017.

Related:

Jean-Marc Loubier Returns as Delvaux’s CEO

Richemont Grows Leather Goods With Delvaux Purchase

Delvaux’s Quiet Impact

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

China Welcomes Third Louis Vuitton Maison in Chengdu

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Louis Vuitton is doubling down on China’s luxury spending powerhouse Chengdu, opening its third maison, the equivalent of a major flagship, in mainland China and the fourth store at Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li in the provincial capital of Sichuan. The store is located at the heart of the downtown commercial development and sits right next to the centuries-old Daci Temple.More from WWDYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsLouis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2022Photos from the 'Eternals' Press Tour Unlike the brand’s other stores, the maison marks the first time Vuitton has integrated an entire historic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

GCDS Opens More Stores in China

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Consistent with its bullish expansion plan — and now backed by the Italian private equity Made in Italy Fund, managed by Quadrivio and Pambianco — streetwear brand GCDS is opening more stores in China, a country that has been on the company’s agenda since the beginning. The brand is to open three new units in the Asian country, two located in Shanghai and one in Beijing, which will be directly operated.More from WWDYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsGCDS RTW Spring 2022The Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Fall 2021 GCDS already counts doors...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Tiffany Is Collaborating With Pharrell Williams

Click here to read the full article. Pharrell Williams strode into Kenzo’s fall 2022 show in Paris on Sunday wearing almond-shaped sunglasses rimmed in diamonds and with an emerald studding each temple, teasing a new design project with Tiffany & Co. “Tiffany and I are engaged,” he told WWD, flashing a big smile.More from WWDFront Row at Kenzo Fall 2022First Look at the Supreme/Missoni CollectionFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With Tiffany He said the sunglasses were the “first of many things that I’m gonna do with Tiffany.” Asked about the collaboration, he retorted: “No, it’s different. It’s a partnership.…It’s about seeing things differently.” Pressed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
attractionsmagazine.com

Universal Studios Beijing to host first Universal’s Chinese New Year celebration

To celebrate the Lunar Year of the Tiger, Universal Beijing Resort is launching its first-ever “Universal’s Chinese New Year” from Jan. 22 to Feb. 20, 2022. The destination-wide celebration will feature Spring Festival-themed decorations and entertainment, including a new holiday-themed show, limited-time food and beverage offerings, and new year merchandise.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Liu Shishi
Central Illinois Proud

Putin backs China over ‘politicization’ of Beijing Olympics

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia and China oppose “the politicization of sport and demonstrative boycotts” ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday in an address to his country’s athletes. The U.S. is among several countries which have said they will not...
SPORTS
Robb Report

Christie’s Is Taking Part of Its London Art Auction to Shanghai This Spring

As the art market in Asia continues to boom, Christie’s has reformatted its traditional mid-season London modern and contemporary art evening sales to now include a component in Shanghai. That auction, titled “20/21 Century Shanghai to London” and set for March 1, will start out in the Chinese city before the action turns over to the British capital, where a Surrealist art evening sale will also be held. This is not the first time Christie’s has spread a marquee auction across multiple cities—the house first launched the relay-sale format in 2020 as a response to Covid restrictions. The auction that inaugurated that...
WORLD
Foreign Policy

As Iran-China Ties Strengthen, What’s in it for Beijing?

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Iran’s foreign minister visits Beijing, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure after further revelations, and global electricity use surged in 2021. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here. Iran’s Foreign...
POLITICS
Variety

Koji Fukada, Théo Court Topline Rotterdam’s CineMart Co-Production Market

New feature films from Japanese auteur Koji Fukada, Spanish-Chilean filmmaker Théo Court, and rising Georgian director Elene Naveriani are among the 28 projects selected for this year’s CineMart co-production market, which takes place online Jan. 30-Feb. 2, alongside the Rotterdam Film Festival. One of Europe’s leading confabs for new and established filmmakers, CineMart will host a virtual 2022 edition after a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands in December forced organizers to scrap plans for a physical event. The Rotterdam Film Festival, which was planning to hold screenings in Dutch cinemas, also announced it was going virtual after concerns...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Modern China#Mainland China#Chinese#Richemont
Searchengine Journal

DuckDuckGo Growth Drops As It Celebrates Milestone

DuckDuckGo celebrates a milestone of 100 billion total searches, but the search engine’s year-over-year growth is slowing down. In an announcement on Twitter, DuckDuckGo highlights the fact it hit 100 billion private searches, noting:. Your search history wasn’t a data point. What you searched for stays with you.
TECHNOLOGY
Autoblog

2022 Ford Mondeo debuts in China

The Ford Fusion died here in 2020. The Fusion's ancestor and overseas sibling, the Mondeo, ends production in Europe in March after 30 years on sale there. But the sedan will live on in China, where Ford has just introduced the all-new, fifth-generation Mondeo at the automaker's design center in Shanghai. The car is effectively a sedan version of the Ford Evos crossover coupe that debuted in China in April last year, with all of the Evos' sculpted shapes and chiseled lines fitted to a more compact body.
CARS
ARTnews

Art Basel’s Parent Company Reinvests in Singapore Fair After Abandoning It in 2018

The Swiss conglomerate MCH Group, Art Basel’s parent company, has reinvested in Art Events Singapore, the organizer of the forthcoming ART SG fair. Through the deal, MCH Group now owns a 15-percent minority stake in Arts Event Singapore. The full terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a statement, MCH Group CEO Beat Zwahlen said, “We are convinced of the successful launch of the new art fair in January 2023 and are delighted that we are in a position to be able to support it. Our participation in ART SG will contribute equally to strengthening the art market and our...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
WWD

French Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler Dies at 73

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, who helped define ’80s power dressing, launched the phenomenon of celebrities-as-models, and introduced a new fragrance category with Angel, has died at the age of 73. “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest in Peace,” said a statement on his official Instagram account accompanied by a black square. No further details were immediately available.More from WWDInside The Thierry Mugler Retrospective Opening in ParisParis Museum Unveils Details of Thierry Mugler ExhibitionBackstage at Mugler RTW Fall...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Garrett Leight Launches Eco-friendly Line

Click here to read the full article. Garrett Leight is getting into the sustainability game. For spring 2022, the eyewear brand is launching its first eco-friendly collection of sunglasses and optical frames. The collection uses M49, a sustainable eco-acetate that is bio-based and biodegradable and is created by combining cellulose acetate and a plasticizer of vegetable origin. It produces 60 percent less carbon dioxide than traditional plastics and consumes 53 percent less energy than industry standards, the company said. By utilizing these mostly composed materials from renewable sources, the brand is limiting its use of fossil fuels and reducing emissions of...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Chiara Ferragni Eyes Selling Stake in Her Company to Fuel Further Growth

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Chiara Ferragni has been steadily expanding her namesake brand over the past two years but she knows more financial muscle will enable her business to get to the next level. To that end, Ferragni has given a mandate to BNP Paribas to help her find an investor. “I want to stay on as central to the brand, to be fully engaged and have my say on strategies, but my goal is to continue to grow the brand internationally and I believe this is the right moment to seek a partner,” Ferragni told WWD....
BUSINESS
WWD

Madewell Teams Up With Backdrop for ‘Studio Hours’ Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. As many people’s homes continue to be their base camps, Madewell and the online paint company Backdrop have teamed up for a collaboration geared for artistic homebodies. As the name suggests, the just-released “Studio Hours” collection is inspired by the countless hours artists and other creatives spend toiling away in studios. Inspired by workwear like overalls, chore coats and other staples, the 11-piece line also features Backdrop’s new warm taupe paint color that is being offered in a standard, semi-gloss and cabinet and door paint.More from WWDInside Beverly Fishman and Gary Lang's 'Zenax' Exhibition...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Indian Documentary ‘Urf’ Explores World of Bollywood Lookalikes – Rotterdam

The weird, wonderful and sometimes sad world of actors who make a living as lookalikes of Bollywood superstars is the subject of Geetika Narang Abbasi’s documentary “Urf,” world premiering in the Cinema Regained strand of the International Film Festival Rotterdam. The actors are known by the names of the stars they portray, with the prefix Jr. – short for Junior. “Urf,” which translates as also known as or alias, follows several lookalikes, but mainly focuses on Kishore Bhanushali a.k.a. Jr. Dev Anand, Firoz Khan a.k.a. Jr. Amitabh Bachchan, and Prashant Walde, a.k.a. Jr. Shah Rukh Khan. “I was very intrigued by the...
WORLD
Variety

Indian Sci-Fi ‘Hawk’s Muffin’ Explores Dystopian Post-Pandemic Future – Rotterdam

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is informing film and television works around the world and Malayalam-language film “Hawk’s Muffin” (“Prappeda”) – selected in this week’s International Film Festival Rotterdam – uses it as a starting point, and adds elements of war to tell a surreal tale set in a dystopian future. After his plane drops an atomic bomb, a pilot is ordered into hiding by his commanders. The location is an isolated estate where his life intertwines with his daughter, granddaughter, a bodyguard, a priest and a policeman. Things get complicated when the granddaughter befriends a stranger. “Hawk’s Muffin” is the feature debut...
MOVIES
WWD

WWD

15K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy