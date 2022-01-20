ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

These modular pop-up plastic-sorting facilities can help end ‘recycling deserts’

By Adele Peters
Fast Company
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly around half of Americans have easy access to curbside recycling. For some others, recycling might mean bringing old bottles and boxes to an inconvenient drop-off site—and for still others, there may be no recycling options at all. In many rural communities, even if they wanted access to recycling, it would...

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
boisestatepublicradio.org

Recycling plastic is a big problem. This Boise pilot project is working on a solution.

About 20% of Ada County residents dutifully fill orange bags with hard to recycle plastics: foam, bubble wrap, plastic grocery bags and most food containers. Initial efforts to turn those bags back into diesel fuel fizzled. Now, a new company wants to turn our plastic scraps into building materials. Idaho Matters learns more about this potential recycling method from Boise State Public Radio reporter Troy Oppie.
BOISE, ID
newfoodmagazine.com

Plastic sorting problems? Sorted

Plastic recycling plays an important role in preserving the planet’s resources and reducing the pollution caused by different types of plastic. Food containers are often comprised of plastics, such as yoghurt cups, juice bottles, plastic cutleries, etc. Plastic contamination in the ocean in the form of large colonies of...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Eastman Plots $1 Billion Plastics Recycling Facility

The facility will use Eastman’s polyester renewal technology to recycle up to 160,000 metric tons of hard-to-recycle plastic waste a year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Axios

Iowa puts recycled plastic roads to the test

Iowa is testing a new recycled plastic mixture in asphalt in several spots across the metro in hopes of extending the life of roadways. Why it matters: Inclement Iowa weather, like today's Saskatchewan screamer, can take a serious toll on our roads. Taxpayers could save tens of millions of dollars...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
beautypackaging.com

APC Packaging Joins Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR)

APC Packaging, a women-owned beauty packaging solutions provider with a focus on sustainability and innovation has joined the Association of Plastics Recyclers (APR), an international trade association representing the plastics recycling industry. Members of APR are shaping the future of the beauty packaging industry by increasing supply, enhancing quality, expanding demand and communicating the value of recycled plastics.
ENVIRONMENT
Seekingalpha.com

Plastic Energy, TotalEnergies sign pact for an advanced recycling project in Spain

Plastic Energy and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) inks an agreement to promote the development of advanced plastic recycling. Under the pact, Plastic Energy plans to build a second advanced recycling plant in Sevilla, Spain, in addition to their existing operational plant, which will transform end-of-life plastic waste into a recycled feedstock called TACOIL using Plastic Energy’s patented recycling technology.
ENVIRONMENT
hypebeast.com

Tom Ford Makes World's First Recycled Ocean Plastic Automatic

Tom Ford has equipped the latest model in its Ocean Plastic range with automatic movements for the first time. As the name suggests, the 43mm case of the Ocean Plastic Sport “contains no virgin plastics or non-ocean bound plastics and is traceable to the collection source.” The brand states that each watch sold “permanently removes the equivalent of 35 bottles of plastic waste from the ocean” while all packaging is also recyclable.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Recycling#Recycled Plastic#Plastic Packaging#Americans#Pepsico#Closed Loop Partners#Revolution Systems
CleanTechnica

Battery Resourcers Recycling Facility Will Open In August

Battery Resourcers is building a $43 million, 154,000 square foot recycling facility in Georgia, which the company says will be the largest in America when it opens this coming August. The new facility will be able to recycle 30,000 metric tons of discarded lithium-ion batteries and scrap per year and return battery grade lithium, cobalt, and nickel back to the battery manufacturing supply chain. The site is strategically located near the several EV manufacturing hubs and lithium-ion battery factories that are coming to the southeast US.
GEORGIA STATE
World Economic Forum

How empowering local communities can help solve global plastic waste

Every single day, we are confronted with an alarming plastic pollution problem. We have seen some success and examples of best practice in recycling plastic waste in countries around the world. But when it comes to post-consumer, non-recyclable plastic waste, our greatest challenge is to find a sustainable economic system to create value and prevent environmental leakage.
ENVIRONMENT
coolhunting.com

Difficult-to-Recycle Plastics Comprise this Concrete Block Alternative

The city of Boise, Idaho partnered up with ByFusion—an LA-based processor that uses steam and compression to squeeze plastic into blocks—to find a new way to reuse plastics that can’t be recycled. These blocks, dubbed ByBlocks, are the same dimensions as concrete blocks (eight by eight by 16 inches) as well as the same R-Value. Unlike concrete, however, ByBlocks are 10 pounds lighter, have Lego-like protrusions that make them easily stackable (either directly or staggered) and, most importantly, they’re carbon neutral. No chemicals or additives are used to construct them. If 30 tons of plastic go into the processor, 30 tons of ByBlocks are processed. This makes them workable for building sheds, retaining walls, dumpster enclosures, fencing and furniture. Already, they’ve been used to create a bench in Boise’s Manitou Park. Learn more about this innovative alternative and see them in action at Core77.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Pepsi
technologynetworks.com

Sugar-Based Recyclable Plastic Developed

Researchers from the University of Birmingham, U.K., and Duke University, U.S., have created a new family of polymers from sustainable sources that retain all of the same qualities as common plastics, but are also degradable and mechanically recyclable. The scientists used sugar-based starting materials rather than petrochemical derivatives to make...
ENVIRONMENT
craftbrewingbusiness.com

Vermont Reuse & Recycle saves 10,000 plastic can carriers in first two months

Back in November, we reported on a pilot program launching in in Metro Burlington, Vermont, (one of several similar local initiatives popping up around the country) that hopes to divert plastic craft beer and cider can carriers from waste streams. Well, the group followed up with us and reports that, thus far, the program is a success.
BURLINGTON, VT
Wyoming News

Plastics

- Total waste generated 2018: 35.7 million tons (+9048.7% change since 1960) - Total sent to landfill: 27.0 million tons (75.6% of total waste generated, +6815.4% change since 1960) - Total recycled: 3.1 million tons (8.7% of total waste generated, increase from 0 tons in 1960) - Total combusted: 5.6 million tons (15.8% of total...
ENVIRONMENT
yankodesign.com

This 3D printed portable toilet is made from recycled plastic!

This sustainable toilet is designed to compost solid waste while also tackling the sanitation crisis – using design and technology to do good sh*t! It is a solution that eradicates plastic waste and turns it into a construction material that reduces the load on landfills. The portable toilet is also absolutely beautiful with its white aesthetic and cocoon form! The first 3D printed prototype was produced by an advanced seven-axis robotic printer and is being tested on a construction site in the Swiss Alps.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Sustainably Reducing Odor and Enhancing Garments with Antimicrobial Treatments

Dynamic trading company World Textile Sourcing (WTS) has been sourcing beautiful premium fabrics from Peru for decades, and now it has teamed up with Fuze Biotech to enhance their functionality, longevity and sustainability. Taking technology developed for the medical field to inhibit growth of certain bacteria and pathogens, Fuze has applied this permanent, chemical-free treatment to the fashion industry—literally—to inhibit odor-causing bacteria and mold. This goes beyond the expected sweaty sport or performance garments, and works for anything from fashionable leisurewear and workwear to bedding and footwear. Fuze also inhibits chemicals in detergents that are destructive to susceptible fibers during the washing...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

This eco-friendly cleaning brand helped us reduce our plastic consumption at home

When it comes to household cleaning products, there’s no denying that they are particularly damaging to our planet. Not only do they contain toxic chemicals, but the packaging is predominantly single-use – more often than not, it ends up in landfill.But, what’s the answer? Well, we’ve now found the solution to our plastic-consumption woes, and it comes in the form of Homethings.The brand took issue with the fact that traditional single-use cleaning sprays comprise 90 per cent water, and so developed its “no more shipping water” ethos. It’s instead created ingenious alternatives: reusable bottles and dissolvable cleaning tabs that weigh...
LIFESTYLE
KQED

'You Can't Recycle Your Way Out': California's Plastic Problem and What We Can Do About It

California dumps more than 12,000 tons of plastic into landfills every day — enough to fill 219 Olympic-size swimming pools, according to CalRecycle, the state's recycling and waste management agency. The state boasts one of the highest recycling rates in the country, especially of cans and bottles, but despite decades of investment in infrastructure and machinery, the system remains overwhelmed by plastic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy