ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Escada America’s Trip to Bankruptcy Court

By Evan Clark
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RzvaS_0dqk8UR100

Click here to read the full article.

It was rent payments, retailing in the age of COVID-19 and a thwarted turnaround that sent Escada ’s U.S. division to bankruptcy this week, the company said in court filings.

Escada America LLC filed for Chapter 11 protection from its creditors in Los Angeles federal bankruptcy court late Tuesday, stating that both its debts and its assets ranged from $1 million to $10 million.

More from WWD

The business has over 58 full-time employees and runs Escada’s 10-door retail network in the U.S. with office space in New York.

The division is part of the broader Escada business, which Beverly Hills-based private equity firm Regent bought from the Mittal family in late 2019. While the filing covers only the Escada America unit, there have been financial difficulties at the brand, which also saw its German division file for insolvency in 2020.

According to the bankruptcy paperwork, Regent bought the business with an eye toward turning around its operations, but ran head-first into the pandemic. In its filings, Escada America paints a picture of a company that was in trouble before the pandemic and a turnaround that did not have a chance to take flight.

The bankruptcy paperwork also looks past the troubles of the past couple years and into the state of the business at the time of the deal.

“Historically, Escada (under its prior ownership and prior management) had run its affairs in an unprofitable manner: (1) overaggressive expansion into new, untested, and/or unprofitable markets and store locations; (2) overpriced commercial retail leases; (3) expensive management overhead and poor leadership; and (4) failure to update the brand so as to keep it relevant with changing tastes and generational shifts….[Escada America] believed that the business could be operated at a profit if fundamental business-model changes were implemented, such as overhauling the [company’s] technological suite and reducing speed to market by shifting supply chains from Asia to Europe,” the filing said.

However, a source close to the company before the brand was sold to Regent countered: “It’s surprising to hear this because it is simply not true. In fact, it’s total nonsense. The entire business was left very well capitalized and the U.S. business was historically the largest and strongest in the Escada group. Since the time of the sale over two years ago, COVID-19 has obviously impacted the global economy and that’s had a big hit on retail but it’s not right to connect the impact of that back to the previous ownership.”

Escada America, which does not own the brand’s intellectual property and technically uses the Escada name under license, started the pandemic with 15 stores, but had to try to adjust rapidly along with the fashion landscape that had consumers staying closer to home, buying more athleisure than eveningwear and spending online.

The company said in court filings that it cut its overhead expenses by $13.4 million over the past 21 months and negotiated with its landlords for rent relief, the company said in court papers.

“However, there remain multiple landlords that have remained obstinate, and the end of the government’s COVID-19 antieviction and antiforeclosure protections are for many landlords a herald’s call to commence lawsuits and eviction,” the business said. “It is because of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic that [Escada America] has been forced to file bankruptcy to restructure its business affairs.”

Escada America said it was able to reach deals with landlords of three of the initial 15 stores it had, but was unable to get any concessions for nine locations.

The company said it “cannot survive ongoing litigation with these landlords and the attendant litigation costs and potential liability for breach of those leases. Accordingly, the Debtor determined in its reasonable business judgment that it was in the best interest of its estate to file this current bankruptcy case to preserve the going-concern value of its business and save the jobs of its employees.”

Escada America identified five stores that are among its least profitable and told the court they should be closed “without delay,” including locations in Honolulu, Las Vegas, Cabazon, Calif.; Sunrise, Fla., and Central Valley, N.Y.

It is not unusual for retailers to file for bankruptcy — or to put a division into bankruptcy — to get out of leases, and the pandemic has taken down a long list of companies that were unable to move quickly enough with the times, either financially or operationally.

Now, the brand is looking to continue its evolution.

A company spokesperson told WWD: “As we continue making significant investments in global operations and improving design, production and marketing of our collections, we are also restructuring our U.S. retail business to move past pandemic-driven real estate challenges…Escada leadership remains steadfast in its commitment to the success of the company and its retail stores.

“Following restructuring, Escada will maintain a strong footprint of U.S. boutiques. We are, however, closing U.S. outlet stores as part of our overall brand strategy. This shift will allow the company to focus its efforts on producing the highest-quality product and optimizing inventory management in flagship retail locations.

“As other fashion companies license their brands, sell off their intellectual property or shutter their businesses, Escada will continue to operate as a full-service luxury brand and design house. Our ownership remains passionate about our iconic brand and is fully committed to the long-term success of Escada in the U.S. and across the globe.”

More from WWD:

What to Watch: Retail’s ‘Emerging Stronger’ Pricing Test

In Fashion: What Inflation? Apparel Prices During the Pandemic

Omicron Hits Retail Sales Reports, Threatening Sales and Profits

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Activist Letter Steps Up Pressure on Kohl’s

Click here to read the full article. Macellum Advisors, which holds nearly 5 percent of the outstanding common shares of Kohl’s Corp., on Tuesday issued another letter to the company’s board imploring it to pursue strategies geared to enhance shareholder value. Macellum’s second letter follows its letter last week encouraging Kohl’s board to initiate a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of Kohl’s, and indicating there were serious potential suitors. Days later, two bids to buy the company from Acacia Research Corp. and Sycamore Partners came to light. Acacia is offering $64 a share.More from WWDKohl's Flagging its...
BUSINESS
WWD

Joor Links Its Technology With CFDA Interim Members

Click here to read the full article. Joor, the New York-based tech company is working with the Council of Fashion Designers of America to provide emerging designers with a better connection to retailers, WWD has learned. Just this week, WWD reported that the CFDA has a new “interim membership” tier for designers who have been in business for one to five years and with a noteworthy level of recognition and success. In this membership tier, dues are waived for the first year and reduced for years two and three. But after year three, it’s hoped and expected that the designers will...
BUSINESS
WWD

Fabindia Sets IPO to Help Boost Supply Chain

Click here to read the full article. NEW DELHI — Setting a route that only a limited number of Indian fashion and lifestyle retailers have taken, Fabindia has filed its papers for an initial public offering. The retailer has more than 300 stores in India and more than a dozen internationally. Fabindia plans to use the funds raised to boost its supply chain.More from WWDAsian Stars Rain, Zhang Ziyi Celebrate Nirav Modi's New Flagship StoreRami Kadi Couture Spring 2022Ambush Prefall 2022 In its filing, Fabindia also emphasized its work in “enabling and uplifting” those associated with company and making a “long and...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the American Company With the Worst Reputation

Does it matter how the public views a company? Does the reaction to its name drive sales of its products or services higher or lower? Brand experts have considered this question for decades. The results are not conclusive. Well-known brands like Facebook are often poorly regarded by the public, yet it has over 2 billion […]
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
cruisehive.com

Genting Files for Bankruptcy, What’s Next for its Cruise Brands?

The company behind the biggest cruise operator in Asia has filed for a close of business with the Bermuda Supreme Court. Genting Hong Kong, the company that runs Star Cruises; Crystal Cruises; Dream Cruises; and shipyard MV Werften in Germany, says cash levels are at a point where it will run out by the end of January.
ECONOMY
Law.com

LeClairRyan Founder Dropped From Defunct Firm's Bankruptcy Fight

LeClairRyan founder Gary LeClair has exited the legal fight over the defunct law firm’s bankruptcy, according to a joint filing Tuesday with the bankruptcy trustee who’s been seeking to recover $120 million for creditors. Chapter 7 trustee Lynn Tavenner agreed to drop all outstanding claims against LeClair, while...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#World Economy#Landlord#Escada America#Trip To Bankruptcy Court#Escada America Llc#Wwd Nino Cerruti Dies#German
thevoiceofpelham.ca

CannTrust says it’s on verge of bankruptcy

Not much trust remains among investors for lawbreaking pot producer. Beleaguered cannabis producer CannTrust appears to be on its last legs according to a Jan. 6 press release from the company itself. While stating that they have contributed some $53 million towards a trust established to facilitate class-action settlements against them, the company conceded that they “have faced challenges,” and, “as a result, the CannTrust Group does not have sufficient liquidity to operate beyond the near term.”
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Houston Has Tied Delaware as Corporate America's Favorite Place to Declare Bankruptcy

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. In Delaware, there are no major pro sports teams, no major TV stations, no major commercial airports, no mountains. The 96-mile long, 35-mile wide sleepy US state even has more chickens than people.
DELAWARE STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Gambler’s bankruptcy fraud lawsuit gets sticky

High-rolling gambler Brandon Sattler continues to take big hits in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Las Vegas in an ongoing fraud litigation filed by attorneys for jilted investors in his defunct SattCom Video, LLC. The accusations are ugly. Plaintiffs James Russell, Grant Whitcher, and Julie Russell allege, through attorney Mark M....
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Sourcing Journal

Diesel Names Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America

OTB Group-owned Diesel announced Monday that it has appointed Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America, effective immediately. He will report to Diesel Global CEO Massimo Piombini and lead the Italian firm’s development in “a key market with great growth potential for the brand,” the company stated. He succeeds Patrick Valeo, who served in the role since April 2020. “In his new role, Eraldo will have the opportunity to capitalize on his long experience in the industry to drive the growth of our brand in the USA and Canada,” Piombini said. “His experience with leading fashion brands, combined with his vision and...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Best Steakhouse

Steak, for better or worse, has become a staple of the diet of millions of Americans. Alongside the evolution of cattle shipments from ranches in the western United States after the Civil War, steakhouses began to pop up in American cities. Today, they are part of the restaurant landscape in many cities. While in New […]
RESTAURANTS
MSNBC

Puerto Rico's new bankruptcy plan does nothing for most of the island

Puerto Rico’s path out of bankruptcy was shortened last week when a federal judge approved a restructuring plan that reduces the island’s $70 billion public debt by about $26 billion, and reduces its yearly debt payments to about $1.5 billion, from $3.9 billion. For the 3.2 million people...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Judge's Ruling Highlights Forum Shopping Concerns in Bankruptcy Matters

Judge Novak severed third-party releases from a former retailer's Chapter 11 plan. Novak also suggested liability releases and forum shopping often go together. The case will be reassigned to a different bankruptcy judge on remand. When U.S. District Judge David Novak, in a strongly worded opinion last week, scrapped third-party...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

How Rudy’s Barbershop launched an expansion after bankruptcy

When Rudy’s Barbershop founders David Petersen and Wade Weigel bought the chain out of bankruptcy in 2020, they had a long road ahead to restore and revitalize Rudy’s. Back in 2014, they sold Rudy’s to private equity investor Northwood Ventures for $4.5 million. “I think that was...
ECONOMY
WWD

WWD

15K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy