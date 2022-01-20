ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Open letter to Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin on changes for 2022

By Eric Hassel
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers will certainly undergo changes in the 2022 NFL season. Now that the 2021 season has concluded rather unceremoniously for the Steelers, I feel compelled to pen a letter to Head Coach Mike Tomlin for a few reasons. First, it is cathartic for me to pen such a...

stillcurtain.com

Comments / 6

TTT1234
5d ago

In nine of the last 11 seasons the Steelers have not won a playoff game think about it. That’s almost 1/4 of the years you’ve been a Steeler fan. People cannot keep blaming Ben or the offensive coordinator or the Defense of coordinator it should land on Tomlin the head coach.

Reply(1)
3
Related
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Art Rooney II and Mike Tomlin release statements after Keith Butler’s retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers are just starting the search for a new defensive coordinator after the retirement announcement of Keith Butler, and the organization is taking a minute to appreciate the work Butler did during his time with the Steelers. After being hired as linebackers coach in 2003, Butler helped build...
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ron Cook: Mike Tomlin must hand over control of Steelers defense

The Steelers allowed 41 points to the Los Angeles Chargers, 41 to Cincinnati, 36 to Minnesota, 36 to Kansas City and, most recently, 42 to Kansas City in the playoff loss. They had the worst run defense in the league. They gave up 229 rushing yards to then-winless Detroit, 198 to Cincinnati, 242 to Minnesota (176 in the first half alone), 201 to Cincinnati and 249 to Baltimore.
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott Went Viral After Joe Burrow’s Playoff Win

Prescott’s name made the rounds on social media Saturday night after Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to a second-straight playoff win. Burrow has now won two playoff games in eight days. That’s more than Prescott has won in his entire NFL career. Prescott’s going to be hearing...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Football Games#American Football
The Spun

Stefon Diggs Has Brutally Honest Admission On Josh Allen

It is obvious that Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have a strong connection in the passing game, but their bond manifests in more ways than big plays and touchdowns. Like with all of his offensive teammates, Allen has a unique handshake he does with Diggs. But the quarterback did not create the gesture; his top wide receiver did.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Has Brutally Honest Message For The Buccaneers

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy had a brutally honest reaction to the wild Divisional Round loss on Sunday. The Buccaneers fell to the Rams, 30-27, in pretty wild fashion on Sunday. Tampa Bay rallied all the way back from a huge deficit to tie the game at...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen’s Sideline Reaction To Patrick Mahomes Going Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills just gave us arguably the most-incredible fourth quarter finish in NFL playoff history. There were multiple touchdowns, many of which were thought to be “game-winning” at the time, only for the opposing team to follow it up with a score of their own.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Andy Reid Had 7-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes With :13 Left

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a 7-word message for his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, with :13 to play on Sunday night. The Chiefs were trailing the Bills, 36-33, with just :13 remaining on the clock after a touchback kickoff attempt by Buffalo. Kansas City marched down the field...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
stillcurtain.com

3 quarterbacks Steelers should trade for during offseason

Now that the season is officially over, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of a quarterback for next year and there are plenty of options going into the 2022 offseason. If the Steelers decide not to draft a quarterback and go the veteran route, they should look to trade for a quarterback instead of looking in free agency.
NFL
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

224K+
Followers
414K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy