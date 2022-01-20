ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Stanleick Named CEO of The Beauty Health Co.

By Jenny B. Fine
 5 days ago
Andrew Stanleick has been named president and chief executive officer of The Beauty Health Co., the parent company of Hydrafacial that went public in a SPAC deal last May and plans on acquiring more brands in the beauty space.

Stanleick was most recently executive vice president, Americas, of Coty Inc. and global CEO of Coty’s join venture with Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics and Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty brand.

During his tenure, he oversaw the turnaround of Cover Girl , including reformulating the line to be cruelty free, introducing Clean Fresh foundation and taking the brand into skin care earlier this year. The strategy successfully stemmed a steady stream of losses and propelled positive momentum for Coty’s Consumer Beauty division of mass market brands.

At Kylie Cosmetics, he oversaw the brand’s recent relaunch and introduction of Kylie Baby, and its expansion into international markets.

Stanleick will take the reins of Beauty Health on Feb. 7. He will also join the board of directors. Beauty Health was created in May 2021 as a result of a merger between Vesper Healthcare, a publicly traded special acquisition company, and The HydraFacial Company, whose skin care tools and products are used in spas and salons. Its net sales were $182 million for the nine months ending Sept. 2021, as reported by the company.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Beauty Health at such an exciting time for the company,” Stanleick said. “Post-COVID-19, we’ve seen a fundamental shift from makeup to skin care. That trend will continue — aging Millennials are spending more and more on skin care, and they prefer experiences over products. That’s what Beauty Health delivers.”

In addition to growing HydraFacial, Stanleick will also be charged with helping identify brands to grow BeautyHealth’s portfolio. “Andrew’s extensive knowledge of the beauty and retail industries, and proven track record of driving meaningful results, will be invaluable as we continue to expand the beauty health category,” Saunders said in a statement. “His international experience and innovative beauty marketing prowess uniquely position Andrew to build upon our platform and community to drive our growth as we capitalize on significant opportunities, especially in Asia.”

Prior to Coty, Stanleick was at Coach Inc., as president and CEO of the Europe and South Asia and Pacific businesses. He began his career in consumer goods at Unilever and L’Oréal.

