A number of people have been injured after a bus crashed into a shop.Police were called at around 8.20am to Selwyn Avenue in Highams Park, east London where a double decker bus had collided with the building.The London Ambulance Service said on Twitter that medics were treating a number of patients at the scene.We are on-scene and are treating a number of patients at an incident on The Broadway in #HighamsPark, E4, where a bus has collided with a building. Crews are working closely with partner agencies and we will share more information when we can. pic.twitter.com/Kvoj6d8sto— London Ambulance Service...

ACCIDENTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO