Environment

Cold air, warm December set prime conditions for lower lake levels

By JULIANA KNOT HP Staff Writer
Herald-Palladium
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unusually warm December could help bring down Lake Michigan’s above-average...

WTVQ

Cold conditions set in for Tuesday and Wednesday

After an arctic cold front moved through overnight and brought us light rain showers, cold air has settled in. Temperatures won’t be going anywhere today, struggling to reach the freezing mark for the afternoon. Thanks to skies clearing overnight and a northerly wind continuing, feels like temperatures tonight will be falling into low single digits.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

The Cold Rain Ends But the Cold Air Sticks Around

Well... it's been pretty dreary over the past 24 hours with a cold rain, but brighter days are ahead!. The rain comes to an end by this evening and we'll start to notice a few breaks in the clouds right around sunset too. Clouds will continue to clear overnight, but the northeast breeze will strengthen a bit to 10-20 mph and that will make it feel even colder! We could get close to freezing over the North Shore by tomorrow morning, so keep a close watch on those forecast low temperatures right here through WDSU.com. As for the risk of icy spots, I see it as low with northeast winds providing an ample opportunity for evaporation of any water left standing on local roads. Wednesday will be beautifully sunny, but it will still be chilly with highs only in the lower to mid 50s. However, if you're in the sun, it's going to feel like a very nice winter day compared to today! A few clouds roll in on Thursday ahead of our next system that drops a front through on Friday, but I'm not so hot on widespread rain for the area. I'd only give it about a 20% chance of showers that day. What the front will bring is colder air into Saturday with highs only around 50°. At least we'll be under beautifully sunny skies. Sunshine continues for Sunday and highs will feel nicer topping out around 60°. Temperatures will continue to warm next week and we might even make a return to near 70° by midweek next week! Stay warm, stay dry, and have a good day!
ENVIRONMENT
Herald-Palladium

Ski resorts aim for more efficient snowmaking amid drought

DENVER (AP) — The sight can be jarring during extreme drought: snowmaking guns lined up on a mountainside, blasting precious crystal flakes on a ski run while the rest of the land goes thirsty. Snowpack in the U.S. West has decreased by about 20% in the last century, making...
DENVER, CO
newsnet5

FORECAST: Lake effect snow followed by BRUTALLY cold air

CLEVELAND — A few lake effect snow showers will linger today. Most should only expect an inch or two with an isolated 3 or 4" total. Our sky will clear out a bit as well with highs in the lower 20s. Winter cold will visit the area all this...
CLEVELAND, OH
WOOD

Lake-Effect Snow Showers and Cold

The top pic. is from Paul Herman – He estimated 20″ of snow on the ground. He’s near Manistee Lake between Mancelona and Kalkaska. This was Monday afternoon and it’s snowed a bunch there since. Tue. AM, Hart reported 11.5″ of new snow with 19″ on the ground. Snowcover Tue. AM: 10″ Scottville, Fremont.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

