completely free

Public Health

By Colleen Tressler
theridgewoodblog.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new federal resource to get free FDA-authorized coronavirus test kits. At COVIDtests.gov, you’ll find...

theridgewoodblog.net

gmu.edu

Complete a Required COVID Test

All faculty and staff, vaccinated and unvaccinated, who do not have an approved fully remote work agreement on file with HR, are required to complete a COVID PCR test between Monday, January 17 and Sunday, January 23. Your test date must fall between 1/17/22 and 1/23/22 in order to fulfill this requirement. Please read below for further instructions.
FAIRFAX, VA
NBC News

Which pharmacies will have free N-95 masks and when?

Pharmacies across the country are in the process of receiving free N95 masks from the federal government and distributing them to the public. President Joe Biden announced the distribution of 400 million free N95 masks last week. The supply comes from dipping into the Strategic National Stockpile, a federal reserve of resources used when states become overwhelmed with crisis. Mask recipients are limited to three masks each to make supplies last.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
Health
FDA
FTC
Public Health
Coronavirus
verywellhealth.com

The Warning Signs of Stroke in Women

According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and a leading cause of serious disability. In a stroke, blood flow to an area of the brain is blocked or a blood vessel bursts, causing bleeding in the brain. Women have a higher lifetime risk of stroke than men.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

Amazon’s Mandatory ‘Wellness Huddles’ Tell Workers to Eat Their Vegetables

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In Amazon fulfillment centers across America, Amazon warehouse workers are being summoned for mandatory group huddles designed to improve their wellbeing. In the middle of their shifts, the summoned Amazon warehouse workers stand before a TV or laptop, and watch a short animated video.
ECONOMY
Popculture

Macaroni and Cheese Recall Issued

One of the most popular frozen macaroni and cheese products out there has been hit with a recall this week. According to the FDA's website, Amy's Kitchen has recalled one lot of Amy's Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze. This batch of the product was reportedly contaminated with real dairy products, posing a risk to those buying it for allergy purposes.
FOOD SAFETY
trueachievements.com

TrueAchievements server maintenance is complete

Update: The server move is now complete. Thank you for your patience. Original Story: Last month, we had some site downtime while we replaced one of our main servers after experiencing various hardware issues causing errors with our database. Unfortunately we continued to see issues on the replacement server. To...
VIDEO GAMES
CBS Miami

Federal Government Distributing Free N95 Masks

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As of Monday, courtesy of the federal government, you’ll be able to get your hands on an N95 mask for free. The Biden administration announced a week ago that 400 million masks were being shipped to pharmacies and community health centers nationwide. Americans can get up to three N95s free of charge. The expectation is that most pharmacies that are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccines will participate in the mask distribution. In Florida, this would mean: CVS Health Walgreens Publix Winn-Dixie Fresco y Más Harveys Supermarket Walmart Sam’s Club Costco Kroger CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald was able to confirm Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket pharmacies are participating. Walgreens and CVS told the Miami Herald they plan to have free N95s in the coming weeks. As for a participating community health center, the Health Resources and Services Administration has created an online locator tool. The Florida Association of Community Health Centers also has it’s own locator website.
MIAMI, FL
The Weather Channel

About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
SCIENCE

