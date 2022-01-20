ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After one year in office, what has Biden done about the four crises he pledged to address?

By Annie Linskey
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a presidential candidate, Joe Biden sold himself as prepared to address four crises that were roiling American life in 2020. He laid them out clearly: fighting the coronavirus, restoring the economy, combating climate change and making the country more equal. “History has delivered us to one of the...

The Independent

Biden sinks to lowest approval level of his presidency

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
Reuters

Biden curses Fox News reporter after he asks about inflation

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - (Note: This story contains language in paragraph 3 that may offend some readers) U.S. President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic cursing a Fox News reporter at a White House event on Monday after the journalist shouted a question about the impact of rising inflation on this year's congressional elections.
POLITICO

Steny Hoyer says he does not see Joe Biden's March 1 State of the Union speech as a firm deadline on getting the social spending bill done.

"March 1 is not a deadline for one thing or another," he said at a POLITICO event. What happened: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer took a pragmatic tone about the future of the Democrats' climate change and social spending bill during an interview with POLITICO on Tuesday, insisting the March 1 State of the Union address should be viewed as an artificial deadline.
AFP

Climate change: Biden's next big political gamble?

After a string of setbacks on getting his priorities through the deeply divided US Congress, President Joe Biden may set his sights on climate change in a bid to save the planet -- and his imperiled legacy. Last week, the president announced that efforts were underway to revive the environmental component of his $1.8 trillion social spending plan, after it was all but killed in the Senate. The Build Back Better package was to include $555 billion for renewable energy and clean transport incentives in the country's largest ever climate investment, to meet Biden's goal of cutting 2005 greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. "I've been talking to a number of my colleagues on the Hill. I think it's clear that we would be able to get support for the $500-plus billion for energy and the environmental issues," Biden told reporters last week.
The Independent

Biden’s approval ratings continue to slip as midterms approach

More than half of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of his responsibilities in a new Pew Research Group survey published on Tuesday that found Mr Biden’s approval rating slipping further underwater.Just above four in 10 Americans, 41 per cent, gave Mr Biden positive marks in the poll while 56 per cent say the president is not doing a good job; his approval rating dropped by the same amount, 3 percentage points, by which his disapproval rating rose over the four months between the last survey released by Pew and January 25.Corresponding with that shift in Mr Biden’s...
The Independent

‘Coup PowerPoint’ author told legislators they could throw out ‘fake’ Biden ballots, documents show

A retired US Army colonel who authored the now-infamous “coup PowerPoint” slide deck played a significant role in instigating the Arizona state senate’s sham “audit” of Maricopa County, Arizona ballots by convincing them that a notorious dot-com era inventor’s untested technology could spot enough fake ballots to undermine Joe Biden’s win in the Copper State. According to documents released by the pro-transparency group American Oversight, Arizona senators who ordered the partisan audit of the state’s most populous county did so on advice from Phil Waldron, a retired US Army colonel who became known for spreading baseless conspiracy theories about...
