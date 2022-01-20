Dolly Parton shares the song ‘Big Dreams and Faded Jeans’s and announces new LP

Pre-order Camp Cope's new album' 'Running with the Hurricane' on ultra clear/baby pink moon phase vinyl, limited to 300 copies, HERE. Camp Cope returned in November with "Blue," their first new song since their 2018 album How to Socialise & Make Friends (our #1 album of the year that you can order on pink and black swirl vinyl). They said at the time that it was the first single from their highly anticipated third album, and they've now officially announced Running with the Hurricane, due out March 25 via Run for Cover (pre-order on exclusive vinyl). It was named after a song by Redgum, the Australian political folk group that Georgia Maq's late father, Hugh McDonald, was a part of, and Georgia says, "The first record was us diving into whatever Camp Cope created, the second album was us when we were in the thick of it, and then this album is about how we’ve come out the other side. And we’ve come out stronger, more loving, more peaceful and better friends."

