Air Liquide expands its India presence with new ASU in Northern India

By Khyathi Dalal
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) plans to invest ~€40M in a new Air Separation Unit (ASU) dedicated to Industrial Merchant activities in Kosi, in the state of...

seekingalpha.com

texasguardian.com

MyValueVision.com to expand its presence in India overseas; Tie-up with Value Eye Hospitals and aims to raise US$ 10 million

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/PNN): MyValueVision.com, one of India's leading budget eyewear brands and budget optical retail chains is expecting to enhance its presence in India and international markets with the opening of more than 100 stores in the coming years. Apart from non-metro Indian cities, the company is...
BUSINESS
businesstraveller.com

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels expands its footprint in Central India

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited brings its newest hotel THE Park Indore to the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh. Nestled in one of Indore’s plush neighbourhoods MR 10 and 15 kilometres from the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, the 99-room hotel exudes refreshing and contemporary designs. The hotel renders a spectacular stage for guests to dine, stay, work and celebrate in the most distinct, vibrant and unexpected ways. THE Park is bringing its own brands to the city for the first time – with Aura, Aqua, Someplace Else and Flurys.
LIFESTYLE
franchising.com

Figaro’s Pizza in Deal with FranGlobal to Expand Into India

January 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // Figaro's Italian Pizza Inc. has struck a deal with FranGlobal to open hundreds of Figaro's pizza outlets throughout India over the next 25 years. The franchise development agreement is the largest in Figaro’s history as it accelerates store openings across its markets. The move...
RESTAURANTS
labelandnarrowweb.com

Toyo Ink India expands gravure ink capacity with new factory

Toyo Ink India Pvt. Ltd., a member of the Tokyo-based global specialty chemicals conglomerate Toyo Ink Group, recently opened a brand new gravure ink factory at its Gujarat site along the western coast of India. With a production capacity of more than 5,000 metric tons per annum, the new Gujarat factory is expected to boost the company’s competitive advantage in India’s rapidly growing flexible packaging market, while further strengthening the company’s regional and global supply infrastructure. In addition, the site is toluene-free and uses dedicated controls to ensure regulatory compliance and increased safety.
BUSINESS
stpetecatalyst.com

ReliaQuest opens its first office in India

January 12, 2022 - Tampa-based cybersecurity firm ReliaQuest, which recently reached unicorn status, has opened a location in Pune, India. Located in the state of Maharashtra, the office will employ 50 people, according to a news release. “2021 was an incredible year of growth and milestones for ReliaQuest, and we are continuing that momentum into 2022 — beginning with this new office location in India,” ReliaQuest CFO Greg Farrell said in the release. “Pune is known as a major IT hub with an exceptional talent pool, which makes it a perfect location for our first expansion into the country. ReliaQuest is uniquely positioned for major growth this year, and we are incredibly excited to welcome new team members in India as an impactful part of that growth.” The news follows ReliaQuest's decision to locate its corporate headquarters building in Water Street Tampa and open a new office near Salt Lake City.
TAMPA, FL
Seeking Alpha

India: Facing Up To A New Wave

Recent growth figures have been positive. India has not had a "good" pandemic (of course, no one really has). At its worst during April / May of 2021, the daily confirmed case total neared 400,000 and daily death rates approached 5,000. In fairness, the scale of these numbers is exaggerated by the large size of India's population, though confirmed cases may also not capture the full extent of the pandemic, with measures of "excess mortality" in 2020 and 2021 suggesting both cases and deaths due to Covid may have been substantially under-reported.
BUSINESS
businesstraveller.com

Air India to be transferred to Tata Group on January 27

Air India will become a Tata-owned company this week as the government has decided to hand over the company to the Tata Group on January 27, 2021. “The disinvestment of Air india is now decided to be on the 27th January,2022. The closing balance sheet as on 20th Jan has to be provided today 24th Jan so that it can be reviewed by Tatas and any changes can be effected on Wednesday,” airline’s director finance Vinod Hejmadi said in an email to employees.
LIFESTYLE
Seeking Alpha

SmileDirectClub pauses operations in certain markets; reaffirms 2021 guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is trading ~5.0% higher in the post market after the company announced a range of initiatives to improve its profitability. As part of the new strategic focus, the maker of clear aligners will pause expansion into new international markets as the operational challenges ease while the global economy recovers from pandemic-related impact, the company said. However, the global expansion will be focused on markets with the greatest potential for near-term profitability.
BUSINESS
simpleflying.com

Canadian Court Limits Air India IATA Fund Seizure After Review

Following a review of the case between the Indian government and shareholders of Devas Multimedia, a Canadian court has ruled that only some of Air India’s assets can be seized. Specifically, the court decided that 50% of the funds currently held by IATA can be awarded to Devas’ shareholders. In contrast, none of the money held on behalf of the Airports Authority of India can be touched.
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Air India Flights Affected By The US 5G Launch

The concerns surrounding the deployment of 5G services in the US have started affecting flights worldwide. Air India, the only Indian airline to fly to the US, has canceled most of its US flights on January 19th. The India-US network is extremely popular, and the cancellation is expected to affect thousands of passengers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seeking Alpha

Vestas: Has Calm In Europe Created An Investment Opportunity?

Vestas Wind Systems is the leading wind turbine manufacturer with a major maintenance business - designated the world’s most sustainable company. In comments on my recent article concerning the possible effect of electrification of transport on Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) prospects, commenters attacked my earlier article on comparison of XOM with Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) and also an article on investment timing for Vestas. Vestas has more installed wind power capacity than any other company, with 145 GW of turbines in 85 countries and 124 GW of turbines managed under service contracts. Global installed wind capacity in 2020 was 740 GW, so Vestas has manufactured ~20% of installed wind turbines.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Monte Rosa falls 11% amid research collaboration for molecular glue degraders

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE -11.6%) signed a license and research collaboration agreement with Nir London and the Yeda Research and Development Company to accelerate the discovery and development of novel covalent molecular glue degraders leveraging CoLDR (covalent ligand-directed release) technology. Yeda is the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Miners with Burkina Faso operations move lower after coup

West African Resources (OTCPK:WFRSF -17.1%), an Australian gold miner that gets all its revenue from Burkina Faso, plummets after soldiers ousted the country's president in a coup. The company says its Sanbrado gold operations in Burkina Faso continue to operate as usual. According to Bloomberg, Sandstorm Gold (SAND -1%) obtains...
METAL MINING
The Associated Press

Report: Ghostly monkey among 224 new Mekong region species

BANGKOK (AP) — A monkey with ghostly white circles around its eyes is among 224 new species listed in the World Wildlife Fund’s latest update on the greater Mekong region. The conservation group’s report, released Wednesday, highlights the need to protect the rich biodiversity and habitats in the region, which includes Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar.
ANIMALS
