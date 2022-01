This Cybersecurity Benchmark report is based on comprehensive research conducted by the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). The goal in surveying 500 security and IT professionals was to validate and measure organizations’ alignment with best practices prescribed by the NIST CSF -- a global standard to help organizations identify and mitigate cyber-risk while providing a roadmap for cybersecurity program improvement. CISOs can use the standard to assess their current and target security profile. This report analyzes how an aggressive and mature security strategy is driving business success. Benchmark your cybersecurity maturity and see where your business fits among the survey results of the 16 questions ESG asked to measure a broad set of cybersecurity processes, policies, and controls in use.

