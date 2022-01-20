ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pakistani police: Bomb in city of Lahore kills 3, wounds 28

By BABR DOGAR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKpFT_0dqk53Xa00
1 of 6

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful bombing struck a crowded bazar Thursday in Pakistan’s second largest city, Lahore, killing at least three people and wounding 28, police and rescue officials said. A newly formed separatist group from southwestern Baluchistan province claimed responsibility for the attack.

The blast was so powerful that it damaged several shops at the famous Anarkali bazar, two witnesses, Mohammad Hafeez and Abdul Majeed, told reporters. Video footage from the scene showed burning motorcycles and victims crying out for help. The killed and wounded included passers-by, shoppers or local store owners.

According to Abid Khan, a senior police official, the bombing killed three people. Some of the wounded were listed as being in critical condition and he said there were fears the death toll could climb further.

Police were still trying to determine what kind of device was used in the attack, Khan added. An investigation was underway.

Hours after the attack, the newly formed Baluchistan Nationalist Army said it was behind the bombing. The group was established earlier this month, when two minor separatist groups — the Baluchistan Republican Army and the United Baluch Army — merged and appointed Mureed Baloch as their spokesman.

Baloch claimed responsibility for the Lahore attack in a posting on Twitter. He did not reveal the motives for the attack, saying only that a statement will be issued later.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing and in a statement urged local authorities to provide the best possible medical facilities for the wounded.

Baluchistan has been the scene of a long-running insurgency in Pakistan, with an array of separatist groups staging attacks, mainly on security forces. The separatists have been demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. Although Pakistani authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, violence in Baluchistan has persisted.

Pakistan has recently seen a flurry of attacks, including in urban areas. The Pakistani Taliban claimed multiple attacks this week on police that killed at least three officers, including one in the capital, Islamabad.

The Pakistani Taliban, emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power across the border in Afghanistan, warned this week of more attacks to come.

__

Associated Press Writer Abdul Sattar in Quetta, Pakistan, contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Pakistani Taliban claim killing police officer in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani Taliban on Tuesday claimed responsibility for an overnight gun attack on police in the Islamabad that killed an officer and both assailants, raising fears insurgents had a presence in one of the country’s safest cities. Mohammad Khurasani, the spokesman for the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pakistan launches anti-polio drive as COVID-19 cases rise

Pakistani authorities on Monday launched this year's first nationwide anti-polio campaign even as coronavirus infections surge.About 150,000 health workers are taking part in the five-day, anti-polio drive to inoculate 22.4 million children under age 5, according to a statement issued by Shahzad Beg, the coordinator for polio program. The previous campaign took place weeks ago when Pakistan witnessed decline in COVID-19 cases.Authorities hope the latest campaign will help making Pakistan a polio-free nation.Last year, Pakistan reported only one polio case from the country's southwestern Baluchistan province. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Pakistan’s Imran Khan backs Gordon Brown’s call to aid starving in Afghanistan

The prime minister of Pakistan has added his weight to a call from Gordon Brown asking the international community to find billions of pounds for a UN emergency appeal to prevent the starvation of the Afghan population.More than 5,000 people have signed a Save The Children on line petition, launched on Monday, urging the Government to lead the relief efforts and convene an emergency conference.Imran Khan’s intervention marks the launch today of a new social media campaign, to #SaveAfghanLives which will escalate the wide spread concern about the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Afghanistan An estimated five million children and four...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohammad Hafeez
Person
Abid Khan
Person
Imran Khan
Vice

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Death Over WhatsApp Messages

A woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan was sentenced to death over allegedly blasphemous messages and images retrieved from her WhatsApp conversations with a man whose unwanted advances she earlier rejected. The accused, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sharing images and a status deemed disrespectful to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lahore#Taliban#Wounding#Pakistani#Ap#Anarkali#The United Baluch Army
The Independent

UAE says it intercepts 2 ballistic missilles over Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi early Monday, its state-run news agency reported, the latest attack to target the Emirati capital.The attack on Abu Dhabi, after another last week killed three people and wounded six, further escalates tensions across the Persian Gulf as Yemen's yearslong civil war grinds on. That war, pitting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels against a Saudi-led coalition, has become a regional conflict as negotiations continue over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The collapse of the accord has sparked years of attacks across the region.The state-run WAM news agency said that...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Taliban, Afghan civil society 'break the ice' in Oslo

Talks in Oslo Sunday between the Taliban and Afghan civil society members served as an "icebreaker", on the eve of their meeting with Western diplomats to discuss human rights and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, an Afghan participant said. Thomas West, the US special representative for Afghanistan, tweeted on Sunday: "As we seek to address humanitarian crisis together with allies, partners, and relief orgs, we will continue clear-eyed diplomacy with the Taliban regarding our concerns and our abiding interest in a stable, rights-respecting and inclusive Afghanistan."
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myrgv.com

Son of Gulf Cartel kingpin arrested again

Osiel Cardenas Jr., the son of drug kingpin Osiel Cardenas Guillen, remained in federal custody on Monday following his indictment on gun smuggling charges. Cardenas Jr. appeared Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III for his initial appearance on the smuggling charges. Cardenas Jr. is scheduled to be formally arraigned on the charges Feb. 10. He was remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Houthis target Abu Dhabi with further ballistic missile attacks

The United Arab Emirates said that it had averted an attack from Yemen’s Houthi fighters and intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting the country, state media reported on Monday.State-run WAM news agency said air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles targeting the UAE, fired by the “Houthi terrorist militia”.The defence ministry said that there were no casualties.The government has “full readiness to deal with any threats,” and will “take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks,” said the report quoting the ministry.The missile fire interrupted services at Abu Dhabi International Airport for an hour...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Burkina Faso President Kaboré ‘detained’ in coup attempt

Burkina Faso’s President, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, has reportedly been detained in a military camp by mutinying soldiers demanding better conditions for fighting chronic attacks by jihadist militants since 2015, security and diplomatic sources said.Residents heard heavy gunfire around Mr Kaboré’s residence in the capital, Ouagadougou, on Sunday night, while armoured SUVs used by the presidential fleet were found abandoned in the streets on Monday. Some were peppered by bullet holes and one was spattered with blood.The Burkinabé president was not heard from after congratulating his country’s national football team on Sunday night for beating Gabon to advance to the...
WORLD
The Independent

Recreational drones banned in United Arab Emirates after deadly attacks

The United Arab Emirates has banned flying of recreational drones after three people were killed in an attack on an oil facility.Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are fighting the Saudi-led military coalition that runs the UAE, claimed an assault on both the facility and a major airport in the capital of Abu Dhabi.It is the first time that the UAE has acknowledged such attacks.The UAE said the Houthis targeted the country with bomb-laden drones and cruise and ballistic missiles, adding the country had intercepted some of the projectiles.In response to the strike, the Saudi-led coalition has escalated attacks on the rebel-held...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Yemen rebels lose key battleground area after missile attack on UAE

Yemen's Huthi rebels were expelled from a key battleground district by UAE-trained Giants Brigade fighters, the militia said Tuesday, a day after the insurgents' latest missile attack on Abu Dhabi. On Monday, the rebels renewed their attack on Abu Dhabi when two ballistic missiles were intercepted over the city, scattering debris. 
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

733K+
Followers
379K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy