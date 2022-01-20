Travel concerns lead to Thursday closures, delays, remote instruction at southwest and central Virginia schools

(WFXR) — Numerous school districts have announced closures, delays, and virtual learning days for Thursday amid ongoing concerns about wintry road conditions across southwest and central Virginia.

Here is a list of schools around the region that have decided to close, postpone operations, or operate remotely as of 7:22 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20:

Alleghany County:

Alleghany County Public Schools will have a virtual learning day on Thursday, with instructional staff asked to report at 10 a.m. If you have any questions or need further clarifications about the assignments for a virtual day, you are asked to contact your student’s school after 10 a.m.

Amherst County:

Amherst County Public Schools will hold a remote instruction day on Thursday, which means staff should report at their assigned times, but students should not report to their buildings.

Meals will be available at any school in the district from 10 a.m. to noon.

Appomattox County:

Appomattox County Public Schools will have a two-hour delay on Thursday.

Bath County:

Bath County Public Schools will now be closed on Thursday due to dropping temperatures and the possibility of icy roads.

Bedford County:

Bedford County Public Schools will be closed (Employee Code 5) for in-person learning on Thursday, instead holding a virtual learning day amid unsafe road conditions.

“Some teachers have already sent instructional packets home with students. Otherwise, teachers will load assignments in Canvas courses for students to access with their Chromebooks,” the district wrote on Facebook. “If students are unable to complete their assignments due to lack of internet access, teachers will allow for extended time for work to be submitted once schools reopen.”

Meanwhile, offices will open at 8 a.m.

Bland County:

Bland County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday for a snow day.

Botetourt County:

Botetourt County Public Schools will be closed (Code 3) on Thursday.

“Despite the melt-off and higher temperatures today, many of the secondary roads around the county are still hazardous and too narrow to allow buses to safely pass other vehicles in the roadway,” the district wrote on Facebook.

Buena Vista:

Buena Vista City Public Schools will be closed (Employee Code 3) on Thursday.

Campbell County:

Campbell County Public Schools will delay operations by two hours on Thursday.

Carroll County:

Carroll County Public Schools will be closed for in-person learning on Thursday, instead holding a remote instruction day.

Covington:

Covington City Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday.

Craig County:

Craig County Public Schools will be closed (Employee Code 1) on Thursday due to wintry conditions along several back roads, especially in the higher elevations.

Danville:

Danville Public Schools will hold a virtual learning day on Thursday, with students logging onto their classes at their regular start times while all 11- and 12-month employees reporting on a two-hour delay schedule.

In addition, the DPS Food Truck will be out and about during the day to bring free meals to 18 pickup sites, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Follow this link to check that list of pickup sites.

Westover Christian Academy will be closed on Thursday.

Floyd County:

Floyd County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday as a non-instructional day for all students.

Galax:

Galax City Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, with no virtual learning.

Giles County:

Giles County Public Schools will hold a virtual learning day on Thursday, which means students will not report to school, but they are expected to participate in virtual lessons throughout the day with their teachers.

Food will be available for pickup from 2 to 3 p.m. at the SBO.

Jefferson Christian Academy in Ripplemead will operate on a two-hour delay for Thursday.

Grayson County:

Grayson County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, but will still hold a virtual learning day. Student meals will be available for pickup from noon to 1 p.m. at Grayson County High School, according to Fries School.

Halifax County:

Halifax County Public Schools will have a teacher workday on Thursday due to road conditions. As a result, students will not have school, and all staff should check in with their principal or supervisor and report to work no earlier than 10 a.m.

The district has extended the first semester until Friday, Jan. 21, so students will attend school that day, weather permitting. Meanwhile, Monday, Jan. 24 will be a professional development day for teachers before the second semester starts on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Henry County:

Henry County Public Schools will hold a remote learning day (Employee Code 2) on Thursday because of potentially hazardous road conditions.

Highland County:

UPDATE: Highland County Public Schools will now close the school building and hold a virtual day on Thursday.

Lynchburg:

Lynchburg City Schools will delay opening by two hours on Thursday, but maintenance and custodial staff should report at the normal time. Meanwhile, schools will operate on the following schedule:

9:25 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. for high school students

10:10 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. for middle school students

10:55 a.m. to 3:55 p.m. for elementary school students

Liberty Christian Academy and the Early Learning Center will also operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday.

Martinsville:

Martinsville City Public Schools will hold virtual learning days on both Thursday and Friday, Jan. 21 because of hazardous road conditions in areas throughout the city. However, 12-hour staff will still report on a two-hour delay.

Meals for both virtual learning days will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at Albert Harris Elementary School, Patrick Henry Elementary School, and Martinsville High School

Patrick & Henry Community College will delay operations by two hours on Thursday.

Montgomery County:

Montgomery County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for Thursday (Inclement Weather Code A), which will give school officials time to make sure there isn’t any black ice from water refreezing on the roads.

With schools opening two hours late, that means buses will run two hours later than their usual pickup time. However, dismissal times will be the same.

Nelson County:

Nelson County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, with no afterschool activities, due to icy road conditions and the potential for another snow event However, this will still be a remote learning day. Twelve-month staff are asked to report by noon.

Pittsylvania County:

Pittsylvania County Public Schools will be closed (Employee Plan C) on Thursday because of icy roads in parts of the county. However, this will be a remote learning day.

Faith Christian Academy in Hurt will operate on a one-hour delay on Thursday.

Pulaski County:

Pulaski County P ublic Schools will be closed (Code 1) on Thursday, with no virtual instruction. However, all 11- and 12-month staff should report for their regularly-scheduled hours.

Roanoke City:

Roanoke City Public Schools will be closed on Thursday because of wintry road and sidewalk conditions in multiple areas of the city. However, central office personnel are asked to report on time.

Grab-and-go meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fallon Park Elementary School, Lincoln Terrace Elementary School, Fishburn Park Elementary School, and Westside Elementary School.

In addition, school officials say Friday, Jan. 21 was already scheduled as an on-demand (Asynchronous) learning day, which means students will not report to school, instead completing assignments as instructed by their teachers at their own pace.

Twelve-month employees, including school-based administrators, are asked to report. However, because of the limited parking at some schools due to plowed snow and lingering ice, teachers and other school staff may work from home on Friday. Administrators will be onsite, though, if teachers need to retrieve materials to plan for the start of the second semester on Monday, Jan. 24.

Meal distribution for Friday will be available for families to pick up from 10 to 11 a.m. at all schools.

Roanoke Catholic School will operate on a two-hour delay for Thursday, with all classes beginning at 10 a.m. Parents are asked to allow extra time for dropping off and pickup up their children because the parking lots are tight with snow piled on the sides. As for student drivers, they are urged to leave early for school and be extra cautious while parking.

Roanoke County:

Roanoke County Public Schools will hold a virtual learning day on Thursday — which will be an A day for secondary students — because of continued icy conditions in many parts of the county.

Classes will be held in a virtual fashion, but they will still follow the normal schedule. Students are encouraged to log in at the start of each class to receive instructions from their teachers, who will be available to provide help throughout the scheduled class time while students work on assignments.

“Why virtual learning? The long-range forecast suggests a continued period of potential winter weather,” the district wrote on Facebook. “We are trying to conserve our existing bank days and makeup days to avoid extending the school day and/or taking days away from spring break should we have additional weather-related closures this winter.”

Parents will be able to pick up pre-packaged meals from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Burlington Elementary School, Fort Lewis Elementary School, Cave Spring Middle School, or William Byrd Middle School.

Rockbridge County:

UPDATE: Rockbridge County Public Schools will now be closed on Thursday because of a winter mix coming through the area.

Wythe County:

Wythe County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.