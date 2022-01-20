ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Nine Dutchess County residents die in one day from COVID-19

Mid-Hudson News Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY – A total of 17 new deaths were reported in the Hudson Valley by the State Health...

midhudsonnews.com

Comments / 15

jake foreman
5d ago

Are you sure? Dutchesd stopped reporting case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths. How about you go back to reporting all of it.

Reply
8
Guest
5d ago

🤔Did they did FROM covid or WITH covid? Big difference. Even the CDC had to admit that the majority of covid deaths previously reported had 4 or more comorbidities.

Reply
4
Crash 13
5d ago

it's always sad when someone dies but did they did from covid or with covid? huge difference

Reply(5)
10
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

Big Papi elected to HOF; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out

David Ortiz was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first turn on the ballot, while steroid-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were denied entry to Cooperstown in their final year under consideration by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Ortiz, a clutch slugger and 10-time...
MLB
CBS News

Nancy Pelosi to run for 18th House term

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California announced Tuesday she'd run for her 18th term in Congress, saying there's more work to do "for the children" on healthcare, climate change, gun violence and the economy. "Our Democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth, the assault on the US...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Biden frustration with Fox News breaks through surface

President Biden ’s irritation with questions and coverage from Fox News is starting to break through the surface. Biden in the last week has twice snapped at reporters for Fox News and was caught on a live mic on Monday describing the network’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy in decidedly impolitic terms after a question about inflation, which is widely seen as cutting into the president’s approval ratings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

