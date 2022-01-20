Nine Dutchess County residents die in one day from COVID-19
ALBANY – A total of 17 new deaths were reported in the Hudson Valley by the State Health...midhudsonnews.com
ALBANY – A total of 17 new deaths were reported in the Hudson Valley by the State Health...midhudsonnews.com
Are you sure? Dutchesd stopped reporting case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths. How about you go back to reporting all of it.
🤔Did they did FROM covid or WITH covid? Big difference. Even the CDC had to admit that the majority of covid deaths previously reported had 4 or more comorbidities.
it's always sad when someone dies but did they did from covid or with covid? huge difference
Comments / 15