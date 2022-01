The NFL treated us all to an incredible weekend filled with riveting Divisional Playoff Games that all came down to the wire. It started with the Bengals edging the Titans 19-16 after a 52-yard field goal off the foot of rookie kicker Evan McPherson as time expired. Then it was the 49ers turn, as Robbie Gould, who has connected on all 20 of his career postseason attempts, hit a walk-off 45 yard field goal to beat the Packers and send San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game and perhaps Aaron Rodgers out of Green Bay.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO