ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

GM has new online marketplace with 45,000 parts for sale: What customers should know

By Jamie L. LaReau, Detroit Free Press
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K8wPZ_0dqk2hkK00

In its drive to add revenue from sales of software and services, General Motors is launching an online parts store that will give GM vehicle owners the ability to buy parts direct.

The automaker said Tuesday this is one of many new digital offerings coming to car buyers. Users will be able to buy accessories, over-the-air upgrades and subscriptions digitally, and they'll have the option to shop, purchase and finance electric vehicles entirely online.

“We are placing software and digital services at the center of every part of our business,” Chief Digital Officer Edward Kummer said. “The future of GM retail lies at the intersection of digital and physical e-commerce.”

The Daily Money: Get our latest personal finance and consumer news in your inbox

Pick the right part

GM's online marketplace will make 45,000 repair and maintenance parts, such as oil filters, engine and cabin air filters, batteries, brake pads, accessory belts, cooling hoses and windshield wiper blades, available to Chevrolet, GMC, Buick and Cadillac owners.

The automaker did not provide a launch date for the online parts store.

It will give customers the convenience of online shopping and physical retail all in one place, GM said. Customers can choose home delivery for their order, or they can pick it up at one of 800 participating GM dealers, where staff is available to answer questions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eCvXW_0dqk2hkK00
GM is launching an online parts marketplace, making its catalog of 45,000 repair and maintenance parts more convenient for Chevrolet, GMC, Buick and Cadillac owners. andrew trahan photography

Not so fast, one Chevy dealer said. He supports offering customers the convenience of e-commerce and an ability to research parts before purchase, but he said there might be some "kinks to work out."

“On the service end, I appreciate the offering for a customer to do research," said Paul Zimmermann, partner in Matick Automotive, which owns Matick Chevrolet in Redford Township and Matick Toyota in Macomb. "Yet with the complexity of vehicles and what a vehicle specifically needs … I shudder to think of a customer ordering an oil filter and they come to pick it up at the dealership, and we have to say it’s not the right one.”

Zimmermann said Matick Chevrolet will participate in GM’s online parts marketplace to support the growing interest in digital shopping among car buyers. Matick has its own online parts store, which his customers use as a point to start their research. He said he imagines GM's store will tie into Matick's site.

"The more information you have access to is always a good thing, regardless of the industry," Zimmermann said. "How much of a game changer this is for a customer? I think it’s a tool they can do research with, but more folks will still want to have access to an expert on what goes on what.”

►Your guide to navigating inflation: Calculate, invest and profit amid rising prices

Customer benefits

GM said any parts customers buy through GM’s online store will be eligible for Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC rewards programs, which allow customers to earn points that can be used to buy parts, accessories or Certified Service at participating dealers.

On Jan. 10, GM introduced My GM Rewards Card . The card has three membership tiers – Silver, Gold and Platinum – and customers can level up as they spend. Each tier unlocks higher points earnings and redemption caps. Gold and Platinum rewards members can redeem points toward the purchase of GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, and their points do not expire.

Consumers have a lot of options when buying parts, which can make the process confusing and intimidating, GM spokesman Eric Tingwall said. Many GM car owners are "ardent do-it-yourselfers" who are particular about the quality of the parts they use, he said.

► New credit card option: My GM Rewards Card is now digital-friendly credit card

"There's also a persistent problem with counterfeit parts being sold online through some third-party online retailers," Tingwall said.

GM’s online store aims to provide customers with confidence that they'll get original ACDelco parts and GM Genuine Parts that are compatible with their vehicles.

“Our premium parts are engineered with exceptional quality to provide assurance to our customers," John Roth, GM's customer care and aftersales global vice president, said in a statement. "The launch of this trusted online sales channel extends that peace of mind to the parts-buying experience.”

Tingwall said the online store will be a "big opportunity for GM and its dealers."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: GM has new online marketplace with 45,000 parts for sale: What customers should know

Comments / 0

Related
corvetteactioncenter.com

GM Makes Corvette Parts Easier to Order for Customers

2022-01-18 GM adds 45,000 readily available maintenance and repair parts for purchase on. Customers can choose home delivery or in-store pickup at participating dealers. DETROIT – GM is launching a new online parts marketplace, making its catalog of 45,000 repair and maintenance parts more convenient for Chevrolet, GMC, Buick and Cadillac owners. The newly available parts catalog includes oil filters, engine and cabin air filters, batteries, brake pads, accessory belts, cooling hoses and windshield wiper blades, among other parts.
CARS
The Verge

GM is creating an online used car marketplace

The used car market is red hot, and it seems General Motors wants to compete squarely with used vehicle sites like Carvana with a new website called CarBravo. GM is beginning to enroll dealers now to be a part of the site, which is set to launch in “spring 2022,” according to a press release.
CARS
gm-trucks.com

GM to Launch Massive Online Parts and Accessories Shop

Many automakers offer separate parts and performance accessories divisions, but General Motors is about to push forward with a huge new online store. The GM online parts sales program will offer tens of thousands of parts and accessories for all current brands under the auto giant’s umbrella. The GM...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Online Marketplace#Air Filters#Online Shopping#Vehicles#Digital#Gmc#Buick#Chevy#Matick Automotive
kshb.com

New marketplace allows car owners to buy parts directly from GM

DETROIT, Mich. — A new move by General Motors will allow the average person to fix their own car. The carmaker is opening an online marketplace that makes it easier for car owners to buy parts. GM’s online store will offer 45,000 different parts available for Chevrolet, GMC, Buick...
CARS
wardsauto.com

GM Catalog of 45,000 Parts Goes Online

General Motors now runs an online auto parts store. The automaker says the expansion of its digital “marketplace” makes its catalog of 45,000 repair and maintenance parts more convenient for Chevrolet, GMC, Buick and Cadillac owners. The automaker expects the expanded e-commerce effort will boost revenue growth. Merchandise...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Car In America

Stories about cars are so popular that several media outlets have been supported by writing about them for years. At the head of this list are Motor Trend and Car and Driver, but hundreds more websites and magazines cover cars. Among the most written about aspects of individual models is how fast they are. Usually, […]
CARS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Diesel Names North American CEO, Stitch Fix Taps Chief Technology Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 24, 2022: Diesel has appointed Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America. Poletto, a manager with many years of experience in the fashion industry, will report to Diesel’s global CEO, Massimo Piombini, and will take charge of the company’s development on a key market with great growth potential for the brand. He takes up his post immediately. Poletto has worked in the luxury and retail sectors for about 30 years....
BUSINESS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

366K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy