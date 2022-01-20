Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-27 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rip currents are expected to become stronger and more frequent by this evening as swell offshore arrives at local beaches.
Comments / 0