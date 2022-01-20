ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-22 02:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 10:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-26 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet with dangerous rip currents. Surf will be highest on west-facing beaches. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the dangerous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 20:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-26 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Wind Chills Near Zero Late Tonight Into Early Wednesday Temperatures tonight will bottom out from 5 to 15 degrees, but north winds around 10 mph will make it feel even colder. Around daybreak Wednesday, wind chills will be around zero along and north of Interstate 64, and along and northwest of a Mount Vernon Illinois to Marble Hill Missouri line. The rest of our region can expect wind chill readings generally around 5 above zero. Regardless of the exact value, these wind chills will impact morning commuters and school children. Dress in layers, wear a hat or hood, and protect outdoor pets. The lowest wind chills will occur from about 3 AM to 10 AM, then rise into the 20s Wednesday afternoon.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-27 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...From 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ this afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 19:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-27 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-27 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rip currents are expected to become stronger and more frequent by this evening as swell offshore arrives at local beaches.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 11:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-27 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 13:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-27 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...From 3 PM CST this afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-24 17:39:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-25 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Snow expected tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow. Accumulations from a coating to 2 inches. Wind gusts as high as 30 mph later tonight. * WHERE...The Wind River Basin. * WHEN...This evening through early Tuesday morning. The heaviest snow and lowest visibility is expected between 11 pm and 5 am Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter driving conditions with snow covered roads and reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY

