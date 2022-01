PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — ProgenyHealth, LLC announced the release of its new Maternity Care Management Program for women, infants and families. The program provides continuous, connected support from early identification of a pregnancy through birth and postpartum stages of the parenting journey, including return to work planning. As our country faces a national crisis relating to maternal and infant health, ProgenyHealth’s mission and values has compelled the company to take significant action.

