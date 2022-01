Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave Patrick Mahomes some epic advice with 13-seconds remaining in the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The Kansas City Chiefs may have won the greatest playoff game in recent NFL history, and it was all thanks to Patrick Mahomes magic. With the Buffalo Bills taking a late 36-33 lead with just 13 seconds remaining, the Chiefs threw two huge passes to set up Harrison Butker’s 49-yard field goal to send the game to overtime. After winning the coin toss, the Chiefs marched down the field and ended the game on a touchdown pass from Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce to win 42-36.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO