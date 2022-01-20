ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Album: John Mellencamp - Strictly A One-Eyed Jack

By Liz Thomson
Cover picture for the articleLauded by Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, and Nora Guthrie, who sees in his work echoes of her father Woody, and Bruce Springsteen, who is writ large on this his 24th studio album, Mellencamp really does seem to contain multitudes. From the first notes of “I Always Lie to Strangers”, Jack’s opening...

societyofrock.com

John Mellencamp Revealed He’d “always detested” His Hit “Jack & Diane”

Despite its huge success, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp admitted that he’d “always detested” his hit song “Jack & Diane.”. Mellencamp was never comfortable with the level of fame he got from this song. In the past, he has complained about never wanting to be a pop singer and has changed his name a lot of times. Even though the song spent four weeks at No.1 in 1982, the singer revealed during a recent conversation with Forbes,
John Mellencamp Said It Took Him Years To Enjoy One Of His Biggest Hits

John Mellencamp has many hits from his career, but it took him years to enjoy, perhaps, his biggest, most popular song. In an interview with Forbes, Mellencamp talked about songwriting when he mentioned, “I had to learn how to write songs. And I wrote songs and I grew up in public. And at first I didn’t like that idea, but now, I’m happy it happened because it gave me the opportunity to have the chip on my shoulder and to grow. And like I wrote a song called ‘Jack & Diane.’ And I always detested that song until the last couple, three years.”
Rolling Stone

Surviving Garfunkel: How Paul Simon Found His Voice and Made His First Solo Masterpiece

Happy 50th birthday to Paul Simon’s self-titled solo album — the funniest, nastiest, leanest, meanest, and possibly weirdest masterpiece of his great career. When the singer-songwriter dropped Paul Simon on Jan. 24, 1972, it was a shock to a pop audience that was expecting more sweetness in the Simon and Garfunkel mode. But this album was his big Garfunkel Purge, embracing his bitchy wit. It was considered a commercial flop, too eccentric for the millions who liked him better with Artie around. It usually gets overlooked in his story. But for some fans, including this one, it’s the best album...
John Mellencamp Thanks Sting For Friendship With Bruce Springsteen

John Mellencamp says his friendship with Bruce Springsteen came about thanks to an unexpected source - ex-Police frontman Sting. Mellencamp says he and Bruce became friends after performing together at a 2019 charity concert for Sting's Rainforest Fund. He told the story in an interview with Forbes: "all of a...
Strictly a One-Eyed Jack

A self-described Midwestern socialist who campaigned for Bloomberg. A songwriter beloved by Republicans, who wrote multiple radio anthems criticizing the Republican party. A commercial-soundtracking 1980s icon who has collaborated on art shows with Miles Davis and Southern gothic musicals with Stephen King. John Mellencamp has always thrived in contradictions, and he makes his best music when he seems just out of step with the mainstream. In the mid-’80s, Mellencamp just happened to be what the mainstream wanted: a non-coastal elitist attacking Reagan-era greed while landing on every Midwesterner’s lake mixtape during heartland rock’s golden age. 1985’s Scarecrow, his commercial and critical peak, was the scruffy foil to the blockbuster sheen of Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A. If Springsteen’s record felt like the dramatic, high-stakes movie version of small-town struggles, listening to Mellencamp was more like the documentary: an earthy and straightforward snapshot of well-meaning people just trying to get through another long day.
Bob Dylan Sells Recorded-Music Catalog to Sony Music

Sony Music Entertainment today announced it has fully acquired Bob Dylan’s entire back catalog of recorded music, as well as the rights to multiple future new releases, in a major expansion of SME’s six-decade relationship with the artist. Sources tell Variety that the deal was worth between $150 million and $200 million, although the number was not confirmed; reps for Sony and Dylan declined comment. This agreement, concluded in July 2021, comprises the entirety of Bob Dylan’s recorded body of work since 1962, beginning with the artist’s self-titled debut album and continuing through 2020’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways.” Late in 2020 Dylan sold...
Album: Eels - Extreme Witchcraft

As the hard blows of deaths, disaster and divorce were absorbed, The Deconstruction (2018) even found a kind of faith. All things considered, E’s a remarkably optimistic writer. Souljacker was, though, a plunge into heavy darkness with Unabomber vibes, coincidentally released in 9/11’s aftermath. PJ Harvey’s frequent collaborator John...
‘I wanted to try cocaine, but Jimi was against it’: Janis Ian on her tough, starlit life in music

‘I learned the truth at 17 / That love was meant for beauty queens / And high school girls with clear-skinned smiles / Who married young and then retired.” Janis Ian’s At Seventeen is an indelible portrait of life from the perspective of a socially awkward unattractive teen, inspired by a newspaper article that the singer-songwriter read about a young woman who thought her life would be perfect. “I learned the truth at 18,” the girl told the journalist. Ian changed her age and spent three months working on the intimate and confessional lyrics.
