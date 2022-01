All eyes will be on the Bank of Canada rate decision next week as pressure builds for policymakers to hike rates sooner than previously indicated. We expect the bank to hold off on a change next week, but in a very close call. Clearly, the conditions are in place to support higher rates. Inflation trends have evolved largely in line with the BoC’s forecasts from the October Monetary Policy Report (4.8% vs actual 4.7% for Q4). But that still represents consumer price growth substantially above the 2% target rate. And our own tracking shows not all of that pressure can be explained away by pandemic-related distortions. Households still appear to have ample purchasing power, with government support programs once again putting a floor under incomes during the latest round of pandemic restrictions. And the Bank’s quarterly Business Outlook Survey showed business capacity pressures and labour shortages intensifying significantly—along with expected inflation and wage growth—ahead of the surge in Omicron cases in recent weeks.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO