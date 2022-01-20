ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Emirates to again fly Boeing 777 to US as 5G rollout slowed

Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Long-haul carrier Emirates said Thursday it will resume its Boeing 777 flights to the U.S. after halting its use of the aircraft there over concerns new 5G services in America could interfere with airplane technology that measures altitude.

International carriers that rely heavily on the wide-body Boeing 777, and other Boeing aircraft, canceled early flights or switched to different planes Wednesday following warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Chicago-based plane maker over possible interference with radio altimeters.

The FAA gave approval late Wednesday for more types of planes to land in low visibility near 5G signals, including the Boeing 777.

Among the most-affected airlines by the FAA decision was Dubai-based Emirates, a crucial East-West travel airline which flies only the 777 and the double-decker Airbus A380.

Emirates said its Boeing 777 service to Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Miami, Newark, Orlando and Seattle would resume Friday.

Flights to Boston, Houston and San Francisco, which saw Emirates deploy its Airbus A380 jumbo jet, will resume Boeing 777 flights on Saturday.

Tim Clark, Emirates president, apologized in a statement to the airline’s customers for the disruption.

“Safety will always be our top priority, and we will never gamble on this front,” Clark said. “We welcome the latest development which enables us to resume essential transport links to the U.S. to serve travellers and cargo shippers.”

However, he added: “We are also very aware that this is a temporary reprieve, and a long-term resolution would be required.” That refers to Verizon and AT&T only temporarily reducing the rollout of 5G near dozens of airports as the FAA assesses which aircraft are safe to fly near the new 5G frequencies and which will need new altimeters.

Similar 5G mobile networks have been deployed in more than three dozen countries, but there are key differences in how the U.S. networks are designed that raised concern of potential problems for airlines.

The Verizon and AT&T networks use a segment of the radio spectrum that is close to the one used by radio altimeters, devices that measure the height of aircraft above the ground to help pilots land in low visibility.

The Federal Communications Commission, which set a buffer between the frequencies used by 5G and altimeters, has said the wireless service posed no risk to aviation. But FAA officials saw a potential problem.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

How 5G puts airplanes at risk – an electrical engineer explains

New high-speed cellphone services have raised concerns of interference with aircraft operations, particularly as aircraft are landing at airports. The Federal Aviation Administration has assured Americans that most commercial aircraft are safe, and AT&T and Verizon have agreed to hold off on installing their new cellphone antennas near airports for six months. But the problem has not been entirely resolved. Concerns began when the U.S. government auctioned part of the C-band spectrum to wireless carriers in 2021 for US$81 billion. The carriers are using C-band spectrum to provide 5G service at full speed, 10 times the speed of 4G networks. The C-band...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Long-haul carrier Emirates resumes Boeing 777 flights to US

Long-haul carrier Emirates said Thursday it would resume its Boeing 777 flights to the U.S. after halting its use of the aircraft there over an ongoing dispute over the rollout of new 5G services in America.International carriers that rely heavily on the wide-body Boeing 777, and other Boeing aircraft, canceled early flights or switched to different planes Wednesday following warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Chicago-based plane maker over possible interference from the new 5G signals.Among the most-affect airlines was Dubai-based Emirates, a crucial East-West travel airline which flies only the 777 and the double-decker Airbus A380....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Emirates Boeing 777 Faces Control Problems Flying To San Francisco

An Emirates Boeing 777 flying to the US yesterday ended up landing thousands of miles away in Russia after encountering control problems. The twinjet eventually diverted to St Petersburg, having changed its requested destination several times along the way. The flight in question. Emirates flight EK225 is a regularly scheduled...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing Aircraft#Boeing 777#5g#Ap#At T
cbslocal.com

Emirates To Resume Flights To Boston As 5G Rollout Continues

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Emirates is planning to resume flights to Boston and other cities this weekend. The airline canceled all trips to Logan Airport because of the ongoing dispute over the rollout of new 5G wireless service near airports. Airlines and the FAA worry the networks will interfere with...
BOSTON, MA
The Oregonian

Rollout of 5G disrupts US-bound international flights

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Airlines across the world, including the long-haul carrier Emirates, rushed Wednesday to cancel or change flights heading into the U.S. over an ongoing dispute about the rollout of 5G mobile phone technology near American airports. The issue appeared to impact the Boeing 777, a...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Outsider.com

Emirates Airline President Blasts Handling of 5G Rollout Issues

Cell phone companies Verizon and AT&T planned to rollout 5G this week. However, the situation is causing problems and creating controversy with some leaders and airlines. The President of Emirates told CNN that the airline was unaware of potential issues with the 5G rollout until yesterday. He referred to the situation as “delinquent” and “utterly irresponsible.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Emirates President Criticizes ‘Utterly Irresponsible’ 5G Rollout

Emirates’ President, Sir Tim Clark, has criticized the roll-out of 5G in the United States after his airline was forced to cancel flights to the country at short notice. The aviation industry veteran called the roll-out utterly irresponsible during an interview with CNN’s Richard Quest on this morning’s episode of Quest Means Business.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Emirates chief blasts ‘delinquent and utterly irresponsible’ Biden admin over 5G rollout

The president of Emirates, the Dubai-based airline that handles much of the air travel between Europe, the Middle East and Asia, reportedly only became aware on Tuesday morning that the US's 5G rollout on Wednesday could cause problems for planes. Speaking with CNN, Sir Tim Clark, president of the airline, said that the situation was one of "the most delinquent, utterly irresponsible" things he had seen in his aviation career. Because more powerful 5G bands can potentially affect the altimeter readings on certain aircraft - most notably the Boeing 777 - both domestic and international airlines pushed back the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Race begins to recover $100m F-35 stealth technology from the bottom of South China Sea

The US Navy has begun “making arrangements” to recover the wreckage of an F-35C Lightning II jet fighter that slammed into an aircraft carrier during a failed landing, fell off the edge of the flight deck and plunged into the sea. The combat fighter crashed while trying to land on the USS Carl Vinson on Monday, leaving the $100m jet and its stealth technology up for grabs on the bottom of the ocean floor.A spokesman for the 7th Fleet, which is based in Japan, confirmed to The Independent that they had begun planning for the aircraft’s salvage from the...
MILITARY
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy