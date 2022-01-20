ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden's first year was a year marked by crises

By Sen. John Barrasso
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden has now been in office for a full year. It’s been a year of crisis. From coronavirus to crime, there are serious challenges facing our country. The southern border is wide open, and our enemies around the world see weakness as the administration carelessly pulled out of Afghanistan....

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden sinks to lowest approval level of his presidency

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Climate change: Biden's next big political gamble?

After a string of setbacks on getting his priorities through the deeply divided US Congress, President Joe Biden may set his sights on climate change in a bid to save the planet -- and his imperiled legacy. Last week, the president announced that efforts were underway to revive the environmental component of his $1.8 trillion social spending plan, after it was all but killed in the Senate. The Build Back Better package was to include $555 billion for renewable energy and clean transport incentives in the country's largest ever climate investment, to meet Biden's goal of cutting 2005 greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. "I've been talking to a number of my colleagues on the Hill. I think it's clear that we would be able to get support for the $500-plus billion for energy and the environmental issues," Biden told reporters last week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Biden’s approval ratings continue to slip as midterms approach

More than half of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of his responsibilities in a new Pew Research Group survey published on Tuesday that found Mr Biden’s approval rating slipping further underwater.Just above four in 10 Americans, 41 per cent, gave Mr Biden positive marks in the poll while 56 per cent say the president is not doing a good job; his approval rating dropped by the same amount, 3 percentage points, by which his disapproval rating rose over the four months between the last survey released by Pew and January 25.Corresponding with that shift in Mr Biden’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Iran#Immigration Policy#Economy#Americans#White House#Republicans
MSNBC

Trump didn't sign this newly unearthed 2020 election EO. We need to know why.

Civilian control of the military is an essential element of our government, designed to ensure that the military reflects the will of the people. The Founding Fathers, concerned that a strong unitary executive could co-opt the military, divided that control between the executive and legislative branches. That foundation ensures we...
Fox News

'Special Report' All-Star Panel on Biden using profanity towards Peter Doocy

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report All-Star Panel," January 24, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. RON KLAIN, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: I get the fact that voters say we have done a lot, but there is still more to do. And until we are in a better place on COVID, a better place on inflation, they are not going to give us credit for those achievements.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Fox News

705K+
Followers
138K+
Post
604M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy