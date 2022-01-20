ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Commits $1M For Film & TV Scholarships In Sub-Saharan Africa

By Tom Grater
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pe2PS_0dqjy4ZQ00

Netflix is gifting $1M to film and TV students in the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

The Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund forms part of Netflix’s Creative Equity Fund, which was launched in 2021 to be allocated to various initiatives around the world across the next five years.

The scholarship fund in Africa will cover the costs for tuition, accommodation, study materials and living expenses at institutions where beneficiaries have gained admission to pursue a course of study in the TV and film disciplines in the 2022 academic year.

An open call for applications in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region will be held shortly, in partnership with fund management and advisory firm Tshikululu Social Investments.

The qualifying SADC institutions re:

AACA Film and Acting School
AFDA
Boston Media House
Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT)
City Varsity
Durban University of Technology (DUT)
Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)
University of Cape Town (UCT)
University of Johannesburg (UJ)
University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)
University of Pretoria (UP)
University of the Witwatersrand

Further partners for the East Africa and the West and Central Africa regions will be confirmed in due course.

“Netflix is excited by the potential of the next generation of storytellers and we’re committed to investing in the future of African storytelling in the long-term,” says Ben Amadasun, Netflix Director of Content in Africa. “We believe there are great stories to be told from Africa and we want to play our part by supporting students who are passionate about the film and TV industry so they too, can ultimately contribute to the creative ecosystem by bringing more unique voices and diverse perspectives to African storytelling that our global audiences find appealing.”

