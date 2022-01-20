ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelienople, PA

Season of Love concert to take place in Zelienople Saturday and Sunday

By By Louise Carroll
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ygr36_0dqjxe2000

ZELIENOPLE — On Saturday and Sunday, Calvin Presbyterian Church is presenting a "Season of Love" concert.

A multi-generational cast featuring teen performers and adult singers is bringing a message of love and joy with selections from modern, popular music and musical theater.

It will be at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at 415 E. Grandview Ave. Donations will be accepted for the Calvin Youth Group mission projects.

Caroline Zulick of Zelienople, a senior at Seneca Valley High School, is excited to be a part of the cast and is coordinating publicity for the concerts as her senior project.

"My favorite song is 'Seasons of Love,' the theme of our show. It is such a great message, it's all about bringing people joy at this time," Zulick said.

"Seasons of Love" by Jonathan Larson is from the Broadway hit "Rent."

Zulick said she grew up in the Calvin Church musicals and is grateful for her wonderful mentors Bruce Smith, Toni Schlemmer and Mary Ann Mangini.

Music has also been an important part of her life, and in high school, she has been in the chorus, choir and madrigals. After graduation, she will be attending Duquesne University but hasn't decided on her major.

Owen Tekelenburg, also a senior at Seneca Valley High School, is excited to be performing as so many shows and events have been canceled due to COVID.

Since he was in the third grade, Tekelenburg has been in as many Calvin Church musicals as he could, and also in high school plays.

"From the beginning, it was such a great experience. I learned early how much I loved performing and how much I love music," Tekelenburg said.

The song Tekelenburg likes best in the show is "Twelve Days After Christmas," where everything goes wrong including the gold rings turning his fingers green. It’s a funny take-off on the "Twelve Days of Christmas."

His interest in music has led Tekelenburg to play the cello and be in the school orchestra. He is planning a career in medicine and will also continue with his interest in music.

Smith is the musical director of "Season of Love" and Schlemmer is the director, and both are also singing in the show.

In keeping with the theme of bringing joy other songs will include “Chosen Family,” “This Little Light” and “You Learn.”

The concert is the major fundraiser for the Calvin Youth group. Every summer since 2000 the group has done maintenance work projects at Camp Westminster on Higgins Lake in Michigan, and they also help produce and teach the camp’s music and drama camp. Zulick and Tekelenburg and some other members of the cast have participated in the mission work.

The Saturday evening concert will be streamed live on the Calvin Church website. It will also be available on-demand on the website afterward.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Zelienople, PA
The Associated Press

Big Papi elected to HOF; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out

David Ortiz was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first turn on the ballot, while steroid-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were denied entry to Cooperstown in their final year under consideration by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Ortiz, a clutch slugger and 10-time...
MLB
CBS News

Nancy Pelosi to run for 18th House term

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California announced Tuesday she'd run for her 18th term in Congress, saying there's more work to do "for the children" on healthcare, climate change, gun violence and the economy. "Our Democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth, the assault on the US...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Smith
Person
Jonathan Larson
The Hill

Biden frustration with Fox News breaks through surface

President Biden ’s irritation with questions and coverage from Fox News is starting to break through the surface. Biden in the last week has twice snapped at reporters for Fox News and was caught on a live mic on Monday describing the network’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy in decidedly impolitic terms after a question about inflation, which is widely seen as cutting into the president’s approval ratings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ellwood City Ledger

Ellwood City Ledger

352
Followers
162
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ellwood City, PA from Ellwood City Ledger.

 http://ellwoodcityledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy