Maryland State Police are attempting to determine who fired shots at a 28-year-old woman last night in Prince George’s County. Just before 9:00 p.m. last night, Maryland State Police at the College Park Barrack responded to the scene of a reported shooting on southbound Route 3 in the area of Annapolis Road in Bowie. Upon their arrival, troopers found a 28-year-old woman inside of her vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency medical service personnel immediately transported her by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The identity of the victim is not being disclosed at this time.

BOWIE, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO