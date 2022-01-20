Beaver County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 51% of people fully vaccinated

Some 51% of people living in Beaver County are fully vaccinated as of Jan. 18, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Pennsylvania reported 2,490,929 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 7% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania as of Jan. 18 are Montour County (73%), Lehigh County (69%), Forest County (68%), Chester County (68%) and Lackawanna County (66%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Beaver County as of Jan. 18:

How many people in Beaver County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

60% of people in Beaver County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 99,734 people

51% of people in Beaver County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 85,610 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Pennsylvania have been vaccinated so far?

81% of people in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 10,330,889 people

65% of people in Pennsylvania are fully vaccinated, for a total of 8,316,609 people

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.