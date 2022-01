In a recent interview with Source Magazine, Charlotte Flair touched on many subjects including who she sees as the future of WWE. The SmackDown Women’s Champion described how she prepares for the different opponents she faces in order to have the best match possible: “I watch their matches on YouTube, I asked both Shotzi Blackheart and Toni Storm what their favorite matches were of theirs, and I watched them to study their move sets to try to work around that. Like, for instance, if I’m in a program with someone like Shayna Baszler, I’d change my style more for that. Shayna is a tough competitor with a background as a UFC fighter, and I have to up my game when I’m in the ring with her.”

