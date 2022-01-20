Everything Coming to Disney Plus in February 2022

“Euphoria” continues to reign over Variety’s Trending TV chart, hitting the top spot for the week of Jan. 17 – 23. This marks the third week in a row the HBO series has landed there with just as many episodes, as fans continue to dissect all of the onscreen drama in the show’s second season.
Viewer engagement this week reached more than 324,000 tweets, as fans debated the second season’s controversial nudity, ongoing love triangles and surprising turns.
its Sunday:) https://t.co/WXAiu2x20W
— Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 16, 2022
Despite the show’s three-peat status, the crux of this week’s trending list were heroes, from Marvel, to...
Comments / 0