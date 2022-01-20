Everything Coming to Disney Plus in February 2022

Percy Jackson is getting a new life at Disney+. The streaming platform has given a series order to Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on author Rick Riordan’s best-selling series of novels. The project has been in development since May 2020. “The wait is over, demigods,” Riordan said in a video announcing the series pickup. “I am thrilled to be the first to tell you that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is really, truly, and for sure coming to your screens.” Disney’s 20th Television is producing the Disney Branded Television series. The studio was also behind a pair of movies based on the...

TV SERIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO