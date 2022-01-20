ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Crow-plagued California city turns to lasers and boomboxes to clear the air

By Maanvi Singh in Oakland
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0epf5N_0dqjwQIp00
A crow works on opening a nut in Monterey, northern California.

Each night, more than a thousand crows descend on Sunnyvale, California. In recent years a growing contingency of corvids have been roosting in the Silicon Valley town’s downtown district, filling the night air with a chorus of caws and painting the roads, Pollock-esque, with droppings.

The spectacle has failed to charm residents and local business owners. Vice-Mayor Alysa Cisneros said constituents had been complaining about the crows since she began campaigning for office in 2019. “In terms of the kinds of complaints I get on a consistent basis, crows are a top concern, right after speeding drivers,” she said.

Now the city has resolved to use laser pointers and boomboxes to chase them away from the downtown area, where residents want to enjoy al fresco dinners and meandering strolls without having to talk over the birds’ calls or dodge their poop. As in many cities that have seen urban roosts expand in recent years, town officials have been desperately seeking strategies to quickly dispel or relocate the birds.

Sunnyvale’s mayor, Larry Klein, was inspired to deploy lasers and speakers by neighboring Palo Alto, where lasers had been used, with some success, to disperse the crows congregating there.

“The idea is to use these green laser pointers, plus the recorded sounds of crows in distress, to kind of harass the crows over the next few weeks,” said Klein. “And see if they leave.”

While bird counts by the Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society have not shown any marked increase in the region encompassing Sunnyvale over the past five years, researchers say it’s plausible that increasing numbers of crows have relocated to downtown, drawn – as many locals are – to the plentiful dining options and cozy atmosphere. The district also has many trees and other landscaping features where crows can roost.

During the colder months, when they’re not nesting, crows like to congregate in larger numbers – and the warmth radiating off city roads and trapped by tall buildings provide a cozy winter home. Street lights in cities help them better surveil for predators. “It’s an ideal habitat for them,” said Kaeli Swift, a post-doctoral researcher at the University of Washington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35br7c_0dqjwQIp00
A crow flies above flowers in Carlsbad, north of San Diego, California. Photograph: Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

Sunnyvale had previously tried using a falcon to frighten the crows, with little success, Klein said. And the city is not ready to use more aggressive measures, such as pyrotechnics, against the highly intelligent birds. “You know, I have no issue with the crows, there are just too many roosting downtown,” he said. The city has had to dedicate more time and resources to spray-cleaning the sidewalks splattered with crow feces, and restaurant owners worry that birds will drive away patrons.

“If we could just reason with crows, and tell them to spread out a bit more, that would be fantastic,” Klein said.

Sunnyvale’s woes are not unique. In Auburn, New York, where crows now outnumber human residents two to one, officials have tried, and failed, to disperse the birds using lasers. Lasers have also been used unsuccessfully against crows in Rochester, Minnesota. In Indianapolis, lasers and recordings of bird warning calls did drive crows away from the business district, only to send them into a nearby, poorer neighborhood, “turning this into an environmental justice issue”, said John Marzluff, a ​professor of wildlife science at the University of Washington who studies corvids.

Even if Sunnyvale manages to drive its flock away from downtown temporarily, they’re likely to return unless they find another habitat where they can comfortably and safely roost. “For a long-term solution, cities need to redirect funding towards research that would help us figure out how we can create green spaces designed to house these roosts,” Swift said.

There is another option: “If you can’t beat them, join them,” Swift said.

Swift notes that crows have few negative effects on other bird populations, and can even form bonds with humans. Put a couple of peanuts out for them on your porch occasionally, and they’ll remember you and come by again and again. “They’ll bring their mates by, and their offspring,” she said. “There’s a real bond that can happen.”

Shani Kleinhaus of the Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society encourages residents to appreciate their beauty.

“In the evening, when they get moving, they create these rivers of flight across the sunset. It’s beautiful. It’s exciting,” she said. “While they are here, why not celebrate them?”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Johnson warns of painful and violent Ukraine ‘lightning war’

A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be “painful, violent and bloody business”, Boris Johnson has warned as he said a “lightning war” was possible but not inevitable. The prime minister said it would be “disastrous” if Vladimir Putin directed thousands of soldiers to cross into Ukraine seeking to take further parts of the country after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.
POLITICS
San Francisco Chronicle

Sunnyvale started spooking hundreds of crows with lasers. Will they stay away?

As the sun set in Sunnyvale Monday, city parks worker Erick Delgadillo stood in the plaza downtown and flashed a green laser into the trees that line the square. The green dot grazed the tree tops, and in that instant Sunnyvale got what its mayor has long desired: branches shook, dead leaves tumbled to the ground, and dark, fluttering silhouettes lept into the sky. Crows that had taken over the public square that night — as they have every night for years — had finally met their match.
SUNNYVALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crow#Lasers#Birds#Feces#Al Fresco#Dodge
uticaphoenix.net

Crows took over a Silicon Valley city

Similar efforts have been attempted in other cities, some with roosts far larger than the one in Sunnyvale. Officials in Trenton, N.J., have employed lasers, pyrotechnics and spotlights to disperse some 20,000 crows that settle downtown each winter, NJ.com reported. In 2014, Penn State University employed a combination of lasers and loud fireworks, attempting to displace the roughly 3,000 crows that roost on campus, though the birds continue to come back, StateCollege.com reported.
TRENTON, NJ
GV Wire

Crows Bury This Bay Area City Under a Layer of Poo

Sunnyvale has had a crow problem for at least five years. But since the start of the pandemic, it has gotten much worse. “The streets are basically riddled with crow poo,” Sunnyvale Mayor Larry Klein told The New York Times. In addition to making an unsanitary mess, the crows...
SUNNYVALE, CA
The Independent

California town mulling using laser after being invaded by crows

A coastal town in California is considering using lasers to scare away crows after thousands started roosting during the Covid pandemic. Sunnnyvale mayor Larry Klein said on Sunday that crows had roosted in the town for decades, but had become a nuisance. “The streets are basically riddled with crow poo,” he told The New York Times of around 1,000 crows that are estimated to call the town, about 40 miles southeast of San Francisco, home. Residents also say the crows disappear during the day to only return at night, when they feed off food waste and defecate the sidewalks. “I’ll go...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NBC Bay Area

Sunnyvale Looking at High Tech to Combat Crows Flocking to the City

The city of Sunnyvale is dealing with a major problem involving a specific kind of bird -- crows. The vice mayor said it's the second most common complaint from residents, and there are ongoing discussions about how to keep the crows away using high tech. Apparently, the crows flock to...
SUNNYVALE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

South Bay city turns to lasers to scare off pesky crows

SUNNYVALE, Calif. - Each day at dusk, a dark cloud descends on downtown Sunnyvale. Like an Alfred Hitchcock movie, birds have taken over. "I’m no stranger to noise pollution. But the crows that come out every night rival the trains as far as how much noise pollution they put into our downtown," said Sunnyvale Vice Mayor Alysa Cisneros.
SUNNYVALE, CA
hoodline.com

Sunnyvale will start shooting laser pointers at crows to get them to go away

The city of Sunnyvale has added a new task to its to-do list: Get rid of hundreds of noisy, messy crows, and officials will apparently use lasers to do it. Sunnyvale residents have been filing hundreds of complaints about huge swarms of the birds in the downtown area that leave behind a disgusting mess. In fact, it’s the second-leading complaint received by the city of Sunnyvale. “I live downtown and my complex abuts the Caltrain tracks and so that’s a noise issue, but often the crows that are immediately outside of the apartment are a larger noise nuisance,” Vice Mayor Alysa Cisneros told the Mercury News.
SUNNYVALE, CA
The Guardian

The Guardian

128K+
Followers
47K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy