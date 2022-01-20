ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Clench your jaw to skip a track: That’s the magic of Wisear

By Haje Jan Kamps
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company today revealed that it raised a total of €2 million (around $2.5 million), with a goal of licencing its technology to existing headset and headphone manufacturers. The round was led by Paris Business Angels and Kima Ventures, with the support of BPI France. Wisear showed me...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $32 today

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection Camera Rating: 4 Stars WiFi Connection, Easy to Use: Download and install the compatible App on your device. No need extra adapter or cable, just connect with your smartphone via WiFi. Then start the App to begin your inspection.HD Inspection Camera: 2.0MP borescope offers you a wonderful experience of capturing a clear close range HD video in MP4 format and image in JPG format with adjustable resolutions 640×480, 1280 x 720 , 1600 x1200 and 1920 x 1080. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon (promo code 8NQ4UAFS) $49.99 $31.99 Buy from Walmart $47.09 Unless you’re...
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

Quest 2 Update Adds Magic Keyboard and Hand-Tracking Support

Meta is rolling out update v37 to its Quest 2 virtual reality headsets, bringing some quality-of-life changes and new features to the device. According to Meta, the changes include adjustments to the user interface, support for the Apple Magic Keyboard, and a new link sharing feature. v37 will only be available to Android smartphones at first, but the company is working on adding iOS support in the near future.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

UPRIGHT GO S posture trainer sits comfortably on your upper back to track your posture

Coach yourself to a healthier stance with the UPRIGHT GO S posture trainer. Designed for all-day use, this tiny device sits on your upper back—using the necklace or with secure fit adhesives—to track your posture. In particular, made with high-grade silicone, the necklace clicks right into the GO device. Furthermore, this tracker uses biofeedback and gently vibrates when you slouch as a reminder to straighten up. Moreover, this posture trainer provides posture stats and data to the app to monitor your progress. Additionally, the UPRIGHT GO S assists with back pain reduction and helps you to develop a healthy spine. As a result, you’ll experience improved self-confidence and self-esteem. Finally, it includes a 20-hour battery life and, when not in use, the soft case provides storage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TechCrunch

ANYmal’s quadrupedal robot takes a hike

The team trained the quadruped (which bears more than a passing resemblance to Boston Dynamics’ work) to walk up nearby Mount Etzel, a modest summit that stands some 1,098 meters (3,600 feet) above sea level. The team says the robot was able to make the 120 vertical meter hike in 31 minutes — a full four minutes faster than is standard for human hikers. Doubly impressive is that the robot apparently accomplished the task without stumbling or mis-stepping — more than a lot of humans can probably say.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Business Angels#Kima Ventures#Bpi France#Ar Vr
Twinfinite

DNF Duel’s Music Track “Upward” Will Rock Your Evening

Nexon and Arc System Works released a video focusing on one of the music tracks included in their upcoming fighting game DNF Duel. The video lets us listen to the “Upward” track that serves as the background music of the Sky Tower stage, that we also see portrayed without characters.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Best keyboards in 2022: Give your typing the keyboard it deserves

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: $9 COVID tests, $99 AirPods, 4K TVs, Sony headphones, more Choosing the best keyboard for your setup can be tough. Not only are there a ton of options, but there is also a multitude of different keyboard types. From mechanical to ergonomic, you’re going to need to figure out what suits you best, and exactly what you need. But before you can figure out what the best keyboards are, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, think about what type of keyboard you want. Do you want a super-clicky and responsive mechanical keyboard or are...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Scientists build new device that may help people who are blind ‘see’ in infrared

A new device that can help blind people navigate and avoid obstacles was developed by scientists using infrared goggles and an array of vibrating pads on the forearm. Unlike canes and many other tools commonly available to visually impaired people for navigation, the new device enables the full use of their hands, according to a yet-to-be peer-reviewed study on the device that was posted in the preprint repository arXiv this month.“The most common tool available to them is the cane. Although the cane allows good detection of objects in the user’s immediate vicinity, it lacks the ability to detect obstacles...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Scientists build stretchable thermometer that could lead to next-gen clothing and soft robots

Scientists have developed a stretchable, self-powered thermometer, an advance that could potentially lead to next-generation soft robotics, smart clothing and medical devices compatible with the human body.While most components used traditionally for sensing in robots and smart clothing are rigid, researchers from Harvard University said their new soft sensors are highly sensitive with their ability to sense temperature unaffected by their stretchability.“We have developed soft temperature sensors with high sensitivity and quick response time, opening new possibilities to create new human–machine interfaces and soft robots in healthcare, engineering and entertainment,” said Zhigang Suo, senior author of the study.Soft robots, mimicking...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
BGR.com

Best portable projectors in 2022: Compact, mini, and easy to carry

Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector Rating: 4 Stars THE HOLLYWOOD STANDARD – Advanced DLP Optical Engine Boasts Superior LED Brightness, Exceptional Color Accuracy and Pristine Picture Quality (Best Performance when used in Dark to Dim-Lit Room)PALM SIZED PERFECTION – Smallest and Lightest DLP Projector in the World Slips Conveniently Into Your Handbag, Briefcase or Back Pocket for,Home, Work, Business or PlayCONTEMPORARY COMPATIBILITY BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Available on Amazon $189.99 $179.99 Available at Walmart $179.99 Nowadays, there are endless possibilities for watching your favorite shows. You can stream them on your TV, computer, tablet, phone, and even more devices. But not all of...
ELECTRONICS
Universe Today

If Launched by 2028, a Spacecraft Could Catch up With Oumuamua in 26 Years

In October 2017, the interstellar object ‘Oumuamua passed through our Solar System, leaving a lot of questions in its wake. Not only was it the first object of its kind ever to be observed, but the limited data astronomers obtained as it shot out of our Solar System left them all scratching their heads. Even today, almost five years after this interstellar visitor made its flyby, scientists are still uncertain about its true nature and origins. In the end, the only way to get some real answers from ‘Oumuamua is to catch up with it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Rockets Can Burn at Extremely Hot Temperatures. So Why Don’t They Melt?

Have you ever wondered how hot it can get inside a combustion chamber before it helps a rocket engine fulfill its purpose and send a giant rocket into space? The answer is about 3500K (3226.85°C), and that is enough to melt any material on Earth. But how does a rocket engine survive this heat without getting destroyed? This question's answers are quite impressive, which once again proves that it's called rocket science for a reason. Thanks, engineers!
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘Tug of war’ between Earth, Moon and Sun could be driving tectonic plate movements

The tectonic plates making up the rigid shell of the Earth are always moving, impacting life on our planet in various ways.These huge plates may move slowly, but they create many of the Earth’s unique topographical features such as mountains, chasms, individual islands, archipelagoes and ocean trenches – all on a continental scale.Earthquakes, volcanoes and tsunamis, however, are all also the result of the constant flux of the lithosphere – the rocky crust and the upper part of the mantle.An average tectonic plate may move around 40mm a year – roughly the same speed as a fingernail grows – while...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

One of our most incredible discoveries on Mars might just be a mirage

Way back in 2018, scientists discovered the Martian south pole. It was an incredible find. At the time, it garnered a lot of hope that the surface of the planet could still house groundwater. Unfortunately, the new study may have dashed those hopes. A new study in the journal Geophysical Research Letters reports that the reflections they believed to be water buried under Martian polar ice caps are most likely just volcanic rock. Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $24 waterproof speaker, SanDisk microSD sale, more Our beliefs about the Martian south pole might be wrong According to the study’s lead...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A decades-long mystery surrounding black holes was finally solved

Scientists have been trying to explain the different mysteries of black holes for decades. One such mystery that astronomers have been scratching their heads over is how we get glimpses of the universe around the edges of black holes. Other mysteries include black holes giving birth to new stars. According to Albert Sneppen, a Danish student, there are an infinite number of trajectories that light can reach an observer when looking at a black hole. Through these trajectories, you can get glimpses of the galaxies behind the black hole. One of the biggest mysteries of black holes, though, has been how...
ASTRONOMY
SPY

The Best Weighted Jump Ropes for Slimming Down & Toning Up

Table of Contents Best Weighted Jump Ropes for 2022 Our Favorite Weighted Jump Rope Brand: Crossrope How to Workout With Weighted Jump Ropes Benefits of Weighted Jump Ropes Workout Tips for Weighted Jump Ropes Mention “jump rope” to anyone, and chances are it calls to mind memories of playground fun. We love double dutch just as much as the next person, and who knew all those hours at recess were actually training us for our favorite type of adult cardio. Jumping rope, when combined with other fitness regimens like weightlifting and yoga, is a great source of cardiovascular exercise that’s as healthy as it is fun....
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy