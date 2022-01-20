Photo of the Day: January 20, 2022

The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), in partnership with Regions Bank is pleased to announce dates for the 30th annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. The festival is scheduled to take place in Nashville, Tuesday, March 29th through Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Music City’s most popular venues spread throughout town. Each venue will host two shows per night showcasing hundreds of songwriters from Nashville and beyond. Tin Pan South is one of Nashville’s most revered and highly anticipated events of the year and the 2022 festival will be no exception! It will feature performances from a diverse array of exceptional musical talent spanning multiple genres, and the entire week will be filled with a variety of unforgettable events and networking opportunities for established songwriters and rising artists alike.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO