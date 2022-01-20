ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Photo of the Day: January 20, 2022

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Williamson Source

Official Dates And Festival Artwork Revealed For 30th Annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival March 29th-April 2, 2022

The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), in partnership with Regions Bank is pleased to announce dates for the 30th annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. The festival is scheduled to take place in Nashville, Tuesday, March 29th through Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Music City’s most popular venues spread throughout town. Each venue will host two shows per night showcasing hundreds of songwriters from Nashville and beyond. Tin Pan South is one of Nashville’s most revered and highly anticipated events of the year and the 2022 festival will be no exception! It will feature performances from a diverse array of exceptional musical talent spanning multiple genres, and the entire week will be filled with a variety of unforgettable events and networking opportunities for established songwriters and rising artists alike.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Morning Source – Mooyah Burgers Franklin

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with father and son Martin and Alfredo Arguello from Mooyah Burgers Franklin. This father and son team is bringing Mooyah Burgers to Franklin next to Whole Foods. Just recently, the sign was placed on the building. This will be their second location in Williamson County, the first opened at Hill Center in 2020. They anticipate this location will open in March 2022.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
County
Williamson County, TN
Williamson Source

Erinn Peet Lukes Releases New Single and Video, “Country Music Breaks My Heart”

Americana/indie-pop singer-songwriter Erinn Peet Lukes has released her new single and video, “Country Music Breaks My Heart,” today!. Nashville-based Americana/indie-pop singer-songwriter Erinn Peet Lukes is set to release her new EP, EPL, on March 4, 2022. The EP was recorded in Nashville in March of 2021 and produced by songwriter and musician Rachel Baiman, who assembled a dream team of musicians and Grammy-winning engineer Sean Sullivan to bring out the best in the seven songs. “I knew I wanted to work with a woman as producer for this project,” Lukes said. “Rachel Baiman took my songs and different musical influences and knew exactly what to do.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

WCPAC to Host Chattanooga Ballet

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) are excited to welcome Chattanooga Ballet to the Williamson County Performing Arts Center on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 3 p.m. In a performance titled ART / motion, Chattanooga Ballet will present...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, 575 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville. Come meet Paula Dee at her Nashville restaurant. 250 wristbands will be distributed to those who make any purchase in the Paula Deen Retail store beginning at 9:00 AM the day of the signing. One wristband per person. 2. Celebrate...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Williamson Source

4 Places to Keep Your Kids Active This Winter

Winter’s cooler weather is welcome to some after the hot summer. But when it gets cold out, it can be difficult to find activities to occupy your kid’s time, keep them active and give you time to enjoy some shopping! It’s also tough to find a constructive outlet for kids on your night out.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Williamson Source

Close To Home Friday Afternoon/Evening Forecast 01/21/2022

Jamestown – 10 Make sure to bundle up and grab that warm coffee!. Up to the minute, updates and weather watches and warnings powered by ReadyWarn can also be found on our local Source Facebook page and Twitter. Or have our daily e-mail with weather and more delivered to your e-mail box each morning and afternoon by signing up on your county homepage.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Taste of Franklin Returns to Franklin High School Jan. 29, 2022

Get a taste of the City at Franklin High’s upcoming fundraiser. The Taste of Franklin event is returning to the school Saturday, January 29, and will feature more than 20 local restaurants, chefs and catering establishments. From 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., attendees will get the opportunity to sample fine cuisine, enjoy live music and participate in a silent auction.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Inc to Host Disney Institute Workshop

For one day only, local business owners can learn from the experts at the Disney Institute. Williamson Inc is hosting the event on Thursday, February 3, from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm at Sycamore Farms, 4866 Murfreesboro Road, Arrington. The Disney organization in its never-ending pursuit of excellence has...
ARRINGTON, TN
Williamson Source

New Bakery is Headed to Nolensville

A new bakery will open in Nolensville. House of Bread announced they will open in Nolensville at 7186 Nolensville Road at Hillside Center this spring, according to a release. Offerings at the bakery include fresh bread baked daily by in-house bakers as well as sandwiches and pastries. It will also feature a drive-thru where customers can purchase bread and other items from the comfort of their vehicle. In addition to the products made in-house, the bakery will have an array of locally produced products.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Burger Dandy Sets Open Date in Franklin

Burger Dandy is opening in downtown Franklin this week, opening at the corner of 1st and Main Street, on the side of Americana Taphouse. Burger Dandy is an A. Marshall Hospitality concept. It began as a virtual restaurant in February 2021 based out of the company’s Americana Taphouse on Main Street and is now transitioning to a dine-in establishment.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Close To Home Wednesday Morning Forecast 01/19/2022

Murfreesboro – 52 Up to the minute, updates and weather watches and warnings powered by ReadyWarn can also be found on our local Source Facebook page and Twitter. Or have our daily e-mail with weather and more delivered to your e-mail box each morning and afternoon by signing up on your county homepage.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Vera Bradley at CoolSprings Galleria Closes

Vera Bradley at the CoolSprings Galleria closed on Saturday, January 15th. A sign was placed outside the store sharing the news of the closure. Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, carries women’s handbags, luggage, and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. It was founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its paisley designs with bright colors.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Winter Weather School Closures for January 18

Williamson County Schools announced there is no school Tuesday, January 18th due to inclement weather. The following was sent to parents and students. Much of the snow that fell over the weekend remains on neighborhood and secondary roads across Williamson County. Our spotters have been traveling the roads across the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy