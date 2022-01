The Grizzlies (32-17) sit at 3rd in the Western Conference and hold a 4 game lead over the Mavericks (27-20) in the Southwest Division. Memphis has lost 2 of their last 3 games but stay on the right track. They had Kyle Anderson and Desmond Bane enter COVID-19 protocol so they were short handed in the last few games. Tyus Jones and Dillon Brooks are also still injured as they wait for their return.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO