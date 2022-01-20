For those times when words won’t cut it, art therapy can provide a path.

Sensitivity to light or noise is a common post-concussive symptom that often is due to dysfunction or dysregulation of the thalamus, the autonomic nervous system, the superior colliculus, or the vestibular system. Photophobia, which is sensitivity to light, can cause headaches, fatigue, or eye pain, and can occur with other eye issues related to the concussion such as blurry vision, eye strain, or double vision.
Light sensitivity can be triggered by certain types of light as well, such as fluorescents or headlights when driving at night. Colored versions of protective sunglasses, gaze-stabilization exercises, and vision therapy (sometimes referred to as neuro-optometric rehabilitation) can help. With concussions, photophobia often accompanies hyperacusis (sensitivity to noise); those afflicted may startle easily with any noise and experience sensitivity and discomfort with loud noises. Treatment with cognitive behavioral therapy may provide some relief.
Comments / 0