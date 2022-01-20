ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

For those times when words won’t cut it, art therapy can provide a path.

By Tajha Chappellet-Lanier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, words fail. Writers aren’t generally in the business of admitting this but it’s true – there are things that cannot, or cannot adequately, be described in words. Luckily, for times like these, there are other forms of self-expression. Jennifer Allen has seen it happen again...

Moms’ Art Therapy Group

Hosted by Emerge Counseling and Art Therapy: Ashton Sullivan, LPC, ATR. Are you a mom who is exhausted and craving connection with other adults? This is an open art therapy group that offers busy moms a chance to decompress, connect with others, work through challenges of being a mom, and self-reflect. All materials are provided and no artistic skills or experience is necessary.
The Benefits of Art Therapy

Art therapy is an integrative form of therapy that helps individuals heal through creative expression. It involves the use of different art forms and mediums to aid people in communication and exploring their experiences. Art therapy is used in various settings with individuals, couples, families, and groups to support people of all ages with mental health and physical conditions.
The practice of meditation spans from the strictly spiritual to secular.

When confronted with a global pandemic, there is almost something trite about the idea of New Year’s resolutions – forget an after-work walk or healthy lunches, I hope you’ve gotten vaccinated and boosted. But once you’ve taken care of those essential projects, your personal part in the public health mission to slow (and eventually end) the pandemic, there are, of course, other layers to keeping ourselves well, from mindfulness to injury prevention.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
Voices: My anti-romance book snobbery was rooted in internalised misogyny

After the birth of my children, my brain felt frazzled. I no longer had the attention span to focus on reading the words and thoughts of my all-time favourite authors, like Maya Angelou and Toni Morrison.My book purchases were largely led by my snobbery. As I kept buying more of them and adding to my ever-increasing (and unrealistically large) pile of books that I would likely never read, I never stopped to think about why I was doing it.I wasn’t buying books to enjoy them. They didn’t bring me happiness. Instead, the unread books on my nightstand served as a...
Home truths: how buying art online can bring your house to life

Art performs many functions in the home. Interior designers rely on it to bring life into the rooms they’ve conjured from their early moodboards, sourcing trips and bespoke commissions. For example, Francis Sultana and the Mlinaric, Henry and Zervudachi studio use artwork to lend colour and texture; Beata Heuman and Luke Edward Hall use it to add nostalgia and character, while Albion Nord and Rose Uniacke channel nuance and narrative through the canvasses, boards and sculptures in their refined projects.So too do the artists appreciate the way their works inform such spaces, holding the furniture and the viewers in tacit...
Imagine, Express and Learn at the John D. Spreckels Center

This spring, let your creativity flow by signing up for courses like a watercolor pencil workshop, drawing and writing at the John D. Spreckels Center. Class signups are flexible in […] The story Imagine, Express and Learn at the John D. Spreckels Center appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
‘His cancer is back and it’s not good.’ Our time was ending, but I wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle.’: Daughter stages tearful ‘fake wedding’ for dying father

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom’s eyes as my dad said, ‘Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.’ I couldn’t believe it when the word ‘cancer‘ came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn’t go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.
Copy or innovate? Study sheds light on chimp culture

Chimpanzees in one part of Guinea crack and eat nuts while others declined to do so even when offered tools, research published on Monday found, and the difference could shed light on their culture. "Having observed nut cracking by Bossou chimpanzees on many occasions, it was so interesting to watch the Nimba chimpanzees interact with the same materials without ever cracking a nut," Koops told AFP. The study, published Monday in the journal Nature Human Behaviour suggests that nut cracking may in fact be an outcome of cumulative culture, similar to that of humans.
Is a Serious Emotional Issue Reason to Leave Your Lover?

If your partner has serious emotional issues, you may consider leaving or staying with some conditions. Pointing fingers and making critical judgments about what happens in love relationships is often pointless. You may request that your partner commit to one psychologist and visit along with them to get a professional...
Sensitivity to light or noise

Sensitivity to light or noise is a common post-concussive symptom that often is due to dysfunction or dysregulation of the thalamus, the autonomic nervous system, the superior colliculus, or the vestibular system. Photophobia, which is sensitivity to light, can cause headaches, fatigue, or eye pain, and can occur with other eye issues related to the concussion such as blurry vision, eye strain, or double vision. Light sensitivity can be triggered by certain types of light as well, such as fluorescents or headlights when driving at night. Colored versions of protective sunglasses, gaze-stabilization exercises, and vision therapy (sometimes referred to as neuro-optometric rehabilitation) can help. With concussions, photophobia often accompanies hyperacusis (sensitivity to noise); those afflicted may startle easily with any noise and experience sensitivity and discomfort with loud noises. Treatment with cognitive behavioral therapy may provide some relief.
Tool use may be socially learned in wild chimpanzees, research suggests

Chimpanzees do not automatically know how to crack nuts with stone tools, but instead learn this behaviour from others, new research suggests.The findings indicate the culture of the animals may be more similar to humans than often assumed.Humans learn to use tools and other skills from watching each other, and through this form of social learning, human culture has become increasingly complexIt has been suggested that while chimpanzees do not learn in this way, they can reinvent cultural behaviours individually.Our findings on wild chimpanzees, our closest living relatives, help to shed light on what it is (and isn’t) that makes...
8 best weighted blankets to soothe anxiety and bring comfort

The past two years have been among the toughest in living memory. As Covid-19 spread around the world, people – understandably – have become more stressed and anxious than ever. So, it’s little wonder that weighted blankets have become a popular choice for people looking for a product to help soothe them into a peaceful slumber.Sensory weighted blankets and clothing are nothing new; therapists have used them for more than a decade to help people with autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. But the blankets only really hit the mainstream consumer market recently, when people started sharing how comforting they found...
