For those times when words won’t cut it, art therapy can provide a path.

"February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom's eyes as my dad said, 'Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.' I couldn't believe it when the word 'cancer' came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn't go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.

CANCER ・ 14 HOURS AGO