Dutchess County, NY

High school sports: Thursday's varsity scores and schedule

By Debbie Schechter, Poughkeepsie Journal
 5 days ago

HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday's events

Girls basketball

Spackenkill at Beacon, 4:30 p.m.

Bowling

Franklin D. Roosevelt vs. Middletown at Colonial Lanes, 4 p.m.

Marlboro vs. Goshen at Colonial Lanes, 4 p.m.

Highland vs. Newburgh Free Academy at Pat Tarsio Lanes, 4 p.m.

Unified Bowling

Arlington vs. Cornwall, 4 p.m.

Wappingers vs. New Paltz, 4 p.m.

Skiing

Monticello, Rondout Valley, Wallkill vs. New Paltz at Minnewaska State Park, 3:30 p.m.

Friday's events

Boys basketball

Webutuck at Ellenville, 6 p.m.

Highland at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 6 p.m.

Mount Academy at Millbrook, 6 p.m.

Rondout Valley at New Paltz, 6 p.m.

Dover at Pine Plains, 6 p.m.

Marlboro at Saugerties, 6 p.m.

Rhinebeck at Spackenkill, 6 p.m.

Red Hook at Wallkill, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

Millbrook at Pawling, 4:15 p.m.

Saugerties at Marlboro, 5:45 p.m.

Pine Plains at Dover, 6 p.m.

Franklin D. Roosevelt at Highland, 6 p.m.

Wallkill at Red Hook, 6 p.m.

New Paltz at Rondout Valley, 6 p.m.

Ellenville at Webutuck, 6 p.m.

Warwick at Our Lady of Lourdes, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Saugerties at Beacon, 4 p.m.

Gymnastics

Kingston, New Paltz vs. Valley Central at Ziggy's Gymnastics, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

Franklin D. Roosevelt vs. Rhinebeck at Bard College, 4:30 p.m.

Kingston, Spackenkill at Beacon, 4:30 p.m.

Red Hook vs. New Paltz at SUNY New Paltz, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

New Balance Games at Armory, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's events

Boys basketball

O'Neill at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 1 p.m.

Webutuck at Dover, 2 p.m.

Girls basketball

Dover at Webutuck, 2 p.m.

Track and field

New Balance Games at Armory, 9 a.m.

Millbrook, Monroe-Woodbury, Red Hook at Wallkill, 11 a.m.

