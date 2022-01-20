ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Despite Trump endorsement, this Arizona candidate is struggling to raise funds

By David M. Drucker, Senior Political Correspondent
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

Efforts by former President Donald Trump to establish a political beachhead in Arizona for a possible 2024 White House bid were less certain to succeed after the Republican he endorsed for governor reported a paltry $375,000 war chest.

Kari Lake raised just $1.5 million last year, and spent nearly as much, despite winning Trump’s coveted backing. Wealthy self-funding Republican Karrin Taylor Robson entered 2022 with a much bigger war chest, $3 million, and began advertising on TV this month. Even former Rep. Matt Salmon, who raised slightly less than Lake in 2021, finished the off-year with more money in the bank, $492,000, to spend on his gubernatorial primary campaign.

Lake, a well-known former television news anchor in Phoenix, remains a leading candidate for governor at the outset of the election year, said Kirk Adams, former chief of staff to outgoing Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. “She’s tapped into an enthusiastic part of the base that we know will show up to vote,” he said. But Adams and other Republican operatives in Arizona cautioned against declaring the nomination over because Lake has Trump.

“The contours of the race won’t be set until April,” Adams said.

BRNOVICH RIPS KELLY FILIBUSTER SUPPORT AS 'UNCONSTITUTIONAL'

Trump’s endorsement provides Lake a crucial advantage.

In a statement Wednesday, a spokesman for the former president projected confidence that the Republican was on her way to being elected governor. “Kari Lake is a star who has not only earned the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump, but who has captured the energy and enthusiasm of the MAGA movement in Arizona,” Taylor Budowich said. “She continues to run a smart campaign and will be a strong and effective governor.”

But Trump’s endorsement is not everything and is not always able to compensate for other shortcomings.

Taylor Robson’s resources could carry her far, and she could appeal to a broader universe of Republican primary voters than Lake once her name identification improves. Salmon’s fundraising was modest. But the former congressman, waging the second bid for governor of his political career, is backed by the influential Club for Growth and has a long history of good relations with grassroots conservatives. Taylor Robson and Salmon are positioning themselves as Trump allies on key issues.

“Things are just getting started, not ending,” a Republican strategist in the Grand Canyon State said.

Arizona holds its primary in early August, giving Republican contenders for governor plenty of time to maneuver. Trump regularly badmouths Ducey for refusing to back his claims that the 2020 election was stolen and rebuffing his attempts to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona. The former president is angling to install loyalists out west who are more likely to defend such claims in the future, and Lake is a key part of that strategy.

Nevada is another critical Western battleground where Trump’s campaign to elevate reliable loyalists is uncertain.

The former president has not endorsed in the Republican gubernatorial primary there. But so far, the candidate stumping the hardest for Trump’s endorsement, Michele Fiore, looks shaky. Fiore boasted in a press release that she raised “almost $700,000” in 2021. But a review of the campaign finance disclosure that her campaign filed Tuesday with the Nevada secretary of state revealed that Fiore raised just under $599,000 and retained just over $189,500 in cash on hand.

The Nevada primary is in mid-June.

That leaves Republican former Sen. Dean Heller, who raised significantly less than Fiore, and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. Heller, who lost reelection in 2018, reported more than $650,000 raised in 2021. But that included a personal loan of $100,000 and an additional $176,456 that Heller transferred from his Senate campaign account. By contrast, Lombardo crushed it. He raised nearly $3.2 million and entered 2022 with a $2.7 million war chest.

Lombardo, an Army veteran, is running as a consensus Republican who appeals both to mainstream GOP voters and the Trump populists — not unlike how newly inaugurated Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin approached his campaign in 2021. Lombardo’s profile, and that strategy, could appeal to Trump, who prefers to side with candidates he expects will win as much as candidates who are with him on the issues.

Another potential advantage for Lombardo is his alliance with Republican strategist Chris Carr, political director of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign. Carr is helming Better Nevada, a super PAC supporting Lombardo’s 2022 gubernatorial bid that raised $2.3 million last year.

“Joe Lombardo is the conservative Republican who can attract broad support because of his successful law enforcement record as sheriff,” Carr said. “His conservative message and strong base of support have already helped him build a larger fundraising effort than the rest of the Republican field combined. Lombardo is the only Republican who can beat Steve Sisolak.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
The Independent

Bernie Sanders calls Arizona Democrats’ censure of Kyrsten Sinema ‘exactly right’

Sen Bernie Sanders appeared eager to escalate the war between various factions of the Democratic Party on Sunday during an interview with CNN in which he stated his support for the censure and potential primarying of a senator who voted against the party’s effort to change the filibuster and pass voting rights legislation.Mr Sanders appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and said that the Arizona Democratic Party was “exactly right” to censure their state senator after Ms Sinema voted with Republicans last week against the Democrats’ voting rights push.“On that particular vote that she and [Sen Joe] Manchin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Ohio Senate candidates attack ‘RINO’ gov in bid for Trump endorsement

Bashing Republican Gov. Mike DeWine for his work to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 has become a litmus test for Republican Senate candidates in Ohio vying for Donald Trump's endorsement. Why it matters: The intra-party attacks underscore how opposition to masking and COVID mandates has snowballed into a powerful political...
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Marjorie Taylor Greene endorses GOP Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance

WASHINGTON — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is backing JD Vance in Ohio's crowded Republican Senate primary, his campaign announced on Tuesday. "JD Vance is the conservative warrior that the entire America First movement needs fighting for us in the U.S. Senate, and that's why I'm proud to endorse him," said Greene, in a statement released by the Vance campaign.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Adams
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Michele Fiore
Person
Matt Salmon
Person
Joe Lombardo
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Dean Heller
WMUR.com

Huff Brown endorsed by former Trump national security advisor

CONCORD, N.H. — In the race for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st District, Gail Huff Brown has picked up the endorsement of a former top Trump administration official. Robert O’Brien, who served as national security advisor to former President Donald Trump from September 2019 until the end of the administration, is encouraging New Hampshire voters to back Huff Brown in a competitive Republican primary.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump may endorse rival GOP candidates for midterms, report says: ‘I get two chances to win’

Former President Donald Trump may be reversing course on his previous endorsement strategy in which he was extremely selective about who he would back in Republican primary races. Instead, sources speaking with Politico claim the former commander-in-chief is handing out endorsements to rival candidates to ensure he backs the winning horse. According to the insiders who spoke with Politico, Mr Trump is growing distrustful of his advisors, who he relies on to guide him when he considers endorsements. "He's at times suspicious of the recommendations that people give him when he knows they're being paid," one of the advisors...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Personal Loan#White House#Republican#Brnovich#Maga
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Suspicious Trump weighs dual endorsements

THE REBOOT — With his agenda stalled in Congress, President JOE BIDEN is switching strategies, “a stark admission that his approach to governing so far has fallen short,” NYT’s Michael Shear, Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Katie Rogers report. “Biden will retreat from the tangle of day-to-day negotiations...
POTUS
tennesseestar.com

Former Trump-Endorsed Candidate Sean Parnell Backs Dave McCormick in GOP Senate Race

Sean Parnell, a former candidate for U.S. Senate who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, backed recently-declared candidate Dave McCormick in the same race. McCormick will take on former lieutenant governor contender Jeff Bartos, political commentator Kathy Barnette, former ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands, and cardiac surgeon Mehmet Oz, and multiple other candidates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Inside Trump's secretive endorsement operation

WASHINGTON — When former President Donald Trump headlined a fundraiser for the House Republicans' campaign arm in Tampa, Florida, in November, Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., seized the opportunity of a face-to-face encounter to ask for Trump's endorsement. "Yes, yes, yes," Trump replied. Then he said he would talk to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Army
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Candidates trying to be Trump

Gubernatorial candidates Jim Pillen and Charles Herbster oppose vaccinations and wearing of masks. Being livestock producers, they are required to vaccinate their animals so that they can be taken to market. I suggest they know the reasons for vaccinations, and if vaccinations are good for their livestock, why aren’t they...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
59K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy