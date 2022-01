The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team is 9-5-1 on the year after a 15-0 smashing of International Falls on Saturday in Crookston. The Pirates have won three games in a row and will hopefully get a rescheduled game with Detroit Lakes in tonight at Detroit Lakes. The Lakers have lost their last 10 games including a 14-0 game against Prairie Centre on Saturday and in their last five games, the Lakers have been outscored 73 to 1!!! The Section 8A game is slated for 7:00 PM at the Kent Freeman Arena and will be on KROX RADIO starting at 6:30 PM and also on the internet where it can be heard anywhere there is internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE LINK at the top of this page.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO