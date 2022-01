Digital asset investment products experienced inflows last week for the first time this year, according to the latest CoinShares data. While only amounting to $14.4 million in inflows, this past week saw the break in a five-week streak of outflows that totaled $532 million. Because inflows came during a period of significant price weakness later in the week, the report believes investors saw it as a buying opportunity. However, total assets under management (AuM) have now shrunk down to $51 billion, its lowest since early August 2021, having fallen 41% from its $86 billion peak in November 2021.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO