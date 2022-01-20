ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Dornan & Caitríona Balfe Play “Never Have I Ever”

Vogue
 5 days ago

Jamie Dornan & Caitríona Balfe Play “Never Have I Ever”. Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe are tipped...

www.vogue.co.uk

Decider.com

Caitríona Balfe Says ‘Outlander’ Could End After Season 7: “Feels Like a Nice Kind of Time Frame”

Although the “droughtlander” will end in just a few months when Outlander finally returns, lead star Caitríona Balfe has teased some unfortunate news for all fans of the hit period drama. The Belfast actress opened up about the future of the show in a profile for Vanity Fair, but the prospects don’t seem so bright. While no one has confirmed any exact timeline for the rest of the series, Balfe explained the show might be heading towards an end soon — and there’s a distinct reason why that may be.
TV SERIES
Vanity Fair

Jamie Dornan on Filming Belfast’s “Everlasting Love” Scene: “An Amazing Feeling”

In Belfast, writer-director Kenneth Branagh’s black-and-white ode to his childhood, a young boy named Buddy (Jude Hill) escapes from his often-turbulent reality via movies. One day it’s the splashy musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the next it’s the classic Western High Noon. It becomes clear that Buddy idolizes Jamie Dornan’s Pa as his own version of a strapping movie star, despite his all-too human faults.
MOVIES
The Guardian

‘I got really lucky’: Caitríona Balfe, star of Belfast, on fame, family and fans

Caitríona Balfe can remember the exact moment she realised she was done with being a model. It was the mid-2000s and Balfe was 27-ish, she thinks. It had been almost a decade since she’d been scouted in a Dublin supermarket while rattling a tin for a multiple sclerosis charity. She had done pretty well, walking in runway shows for Louis Vuitton and Chanel, flitting between Paris, Milan and New York. Balfe and her friends called themselves “the blue-collar models” – they weren’t the 0.1% of supermodels, the household names, but the next rung down.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Anirudh Pisharody Joins ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1, The Goldbergs) has been tapped for a recurring role in the third season of Never Have I Ever, which is currently in production in Los Angeles. The Netflix series created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of first-generation Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. Pisharody will play Des, an Indian American teen who’s as smart as Devi but goes to an elite private school. Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez also star in the series produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Kaling and Fisher exec produce it with 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner, with Fisher also serving as its showrunner and writer. Pisharody is currently recurring as firefighter Ravi Panikkar on Fox’s hit procedural 9-1-1. He’s also appeared in such series as The Goldbergs, Last Man Standing and SEAL Team. The actor is represented by Robert Stein Management and Talentworks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jamie Dornan
Prince
Kenneth Branagh
John Goodman
Deadline

‘Belfast’s Caitríona Balfe On Jamie Dornan & Ciarán Hinds SAG Snubs: “They Should Have Been Nominated”; ‘Outlander’ Season 7 May Not Be The End

Having received a SAG nomination Wednesday for her performance as Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s childhood memoir film Belfast, Caitríona Balfe said she had been texting with co-star Jamie Dornan, who she said was “super excited” for both her and for their nomination as an ensemble cast. However, Balfe admitted to feeling some disappointment that Dornan, who played Pa, and Ciarán Hinds, who played Pop, were not nominated individually. “I thought they had such a good chance,” she said. “I feel like they should have been nominated, but we’re all just really excited about the ensemble.” Belfast follows the story of Branagh’s own...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Memorable Moments: Our Favorite Scenes From Best Picture Contenders

As the once wide-open best picture race continues to narrow, Variety staffers take a look at some of the individual scenes that made us laugh, cry and think — sometimes at the same time. “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon) Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) pulls Madeline (Alia Shawkat), the only female writer on Ball’s “I Love Lucy,” out of the writers room for a little one-on-one discussion about a scene that Lucy has been trying to make funnier — or at least make logical, and therefore funny. Like Madeline, Lucy is a smart, funny, strong women in the early 1950s — a unicorn in this...
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Jamie Dornan Wants to Be the Cool Dad

Jamie Dornan began his year on-screen serenading seagulls with a melodramatic rock ballad in Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo’s delightfully bizarre comedy Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar. The performance won him praise from comedy fans and critics alike for his commitment, and helped audiences see the former 50 Shades actor in a new way. As if to put emphasis on his versatility, he ended the year in Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical coming-of-age drama, Belfast, as a version of the director’s own father. Dornan’s performance has garnered nominations for best supporting actor from the Critics Choice Awards, the Hollywood Critics Association, and more. For W’s Best Performances issue, he talks about his hesitation to play a father, his enduring friendship with Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield, and the superpower he secretly wants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

Why Outlander’s Caitríona Balfe Thinks Ending With Season 7 Might Be 'Nice'

Even as Outlander fans haven’t yet been treated to the glories, emotional depths, or sure-to-be heartbreaks that await in Season 6, the Droughtlander is nearing its end. With that, many people are likely to already be thinking ahead and hoping that the hit will at least be able to complete filming stories based on all of the eventual 10 novels in Diana Gabaldon’s ever popular series. We’ve been told that those behind the time travel romance would like to get through the full story, but it seems that star Caitríona Balfe may feel a bit differently. Here’s why Balfe thinks that ending Outlander with Season 7 might actually be ‘nice.’
TV SERIES
Fresno Bee

Jamie Dornan talks ‘Belfast’, TV and going behind-the-scenes

One of the most memorable scenes in “ Belfast ” is when Jamie Dornan's character serenades his wife (played by Caitriona Balfe) with “ Everlasting Love.” The lighting, choreography and wardrobe makes Dornan look like a matinee idol. As the film makes the rounds at award...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Caitríona Balfe’s Strangest Outlander Fan Encounter Involves Anesthesia & a Trip to the Dentist

On Thursday night, Outlander’s Caitríona Balfe visited the Stephen Colbert Show to talk about her new movie, Belfast, for which she earned her first-ever Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress on the same day. Balfe chatted about all things Belfast, plus what’s it been like being a first-time mother for the last 5 months, and of course the upcoming sixth season of Outlander. She also confessed recently, she had a very surprising Outlander fan encounter at her dentist’s office.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Jamie Dornan's The Tourist breaks big BBC record

Jamie Dornan's The Tourist proved to be a massive hit on the iPlayer over the festive period. The BBC has released streaming figures from the week of December 27 through January 3, where the debut of thriller series The Tourist pushed iPlayer to its biggest festive day ever on January 2 with 22 million streams across the service.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Jamie Dornan on growing up in Belfast during the Troubles: ‘There are no winners at the end’

Jamie Dornan has opened up about growing up in Belfast during the Troubles.The Tourist actor stars in Kenneth Branagh’s black-and-white film about a young boy growing up in Northern Ireland during unrest in the Sixties.In a new interview with his Belfast co-star Caitriona Balfe for British Vogue, Dornan discussed his own childhood in Belfast in the Eighties and Nineties.“If you’re born there, and you’re raised there, you’re very cognisant of the fact that you are from a very complicated place,” Dornan said. “From the day I was born, until the day I left, people pretty much were fighting a...
WORLD
Empire

Empire Podcast #498: Guillermo Del Toro, Jamie Dornan

2022 is only a few weeks old, but this week alone sees the release of two films that are almost certain to be up there come year's end: Guillermo del Toro's atmospheric noir, Nightmare Alley, and Kenneth Branagh's wonderfully warm childhood tale, Belfast. And we're delighted to be joined on this week's episode by del Toro, who chats with Chris Hewitt about doom, black-and-white, and Bradley Cooper's eyes; and Belfast star Jamie Dornan, who goes full Norn Iron with Helen O'Hara. Who, despite her protestations to the contrary, does thicken her accent for that interview, so she does.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Jamie Dornan on Belfast, Branagh and the brilliance of working in TV and film

Jamie Dornan is an actor that's dominating both the big and small screen at the moment. Fresh from hit BBC show The Tourist, he's back playing the wholly different role of Pa in Belfast, the semi-autobiographical movie written and directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh (well, just Ken to Dornan). Set...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Iowa Film Critics winners: ‘Belfast,’ Andrew Garfield, Lady Gaga, Caitríona Balfe and more

Belfast has been chosen as the best film of 2021 by the Iowa Film Critics Association (IFCA). The group chose Jane Campion as best director for The Power of the Dog, where Kenneth Branagh and Denis Villeneuve were runners-up. Lady Gaga was chosen as Best Actress for her work in House of Gucci, and Andrew Garfield won Best Actor for Tick Tick … BOOM! Runners-up included Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog and Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter.
MOVIES
People

Jamie Dornan on the Belfast Scene That Led to 'Floods of Tears' During Filming: 'I'll Never Forget'

For Jamie Dornan, the experience of making Belfast will be a career highlight for many years to come. "I'm from Belfast, some other cast are from Belfast. Most of us, outside of Judi Dench, are from Ireland," Dornan, 39, tells PEOPLE in the latest issue. "We all have a very strong connection to it. I actually think there were days, particularly towards the end when we all so much felt like a family, we truly did. And for Kenneth Branagh, our writer, director, lots of people know now it's kind of semi-autobiographical of his life. So a very cathartic experience for him obviously to tell this story finally, 50 years after the events."
MOVIES
Ashe County's Newspaper

Amelia Warner enjoys a 'simple' life with husband Jamie Dornan

Amelia Warner has embraced a "simple" life with her husband Jamie Dornan. The 39-year-old actress has been married to the 'Belfast' and 'Fifty Shades Darker' actor since 2013 and says that the pair far prefer living a slower pace of life. Amelia told The Times newspaper: "I feel that we're...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

“There Was Still Hope. It’s Important To See That”: Jamie Dornan And Caitríona Balfe Reflect On Revisiting The Troubles In The Electrifying Belfast

As regular readers of this, or any, magazine will know, celebrity interviews tend to take place in one of several settings: flatteringly lit private corners of glamorous restaurants, lesser-known neighbourhood cafés, anonymous but lavish hotel suites. Churches? Not so much. But, owing to a turn of events (too tedious to recount here), it is in a chilly modern chapel in a north London church, sitting on cumbersome wooden chairs with hefty leather-bound Bibles tucked beneath them, that Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan find themselves for their interview with Vogue.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

The surprising way Outlander star Caitríona Balfe began her career

Caitríona Balfe has built up quite the fanbase since she began starring in Outlander, but the TV star was no stranger to success before the sweeping romantic drama began. In fact, the 42-year old first found fame more than 20 years ago as a model before she pivoted to acting. Want to know more? Keep reading to find out all about Caitríona's first career as a model...
CELEBRITIES

