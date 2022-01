In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Set aside. In a large measuring cup or small bowl, combine water and vinegar. Set aside. Toss pieces of butter in flour mixture to coat, then use a pastry blender to cut butter into flour. You should have various-sized pieces of butter ranging from coarse sandy patches to flat shaggy pieces to pea-sized chunks, with some larger bits as well. Drizzle in about half of the ice water mixture and stir lightly with a fork until the flour is evenly moistened and the dough starts to come together. If the dough seems dry, add more ice water, 1 to 2 tablespoons at a time. The dough will still look a bit shaggy at this point. If you grab a small piece of dough and press it lightly with your hand, it should mostly hold together.

